* Policy rate seen on hold at 0-0.1 pct

* BOJ seen holding off on boosting asset buying

* BOJ decision expected 0330-0530 GMT

* BOJ may sound more gloomy on economy, output

* Shirakawa to brief press; comments out after 0715

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Nov 16 The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged on Wednesday but may warn of heightening risks to the country's recovery prospects posed by the strong yen and Europe's debt crisis.

Many in the central bank are sticking to the view that Japan's economy will continue to recover from the March earthquake and believe that last month's monetary easing has already taken into account a recent slump in factory output and business sentiment.

With rates near zero, policymakers want to reserve the bank's limited policy options in case Europe's debt crisis escalates into a global shock similar to that sparked by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

But the nine-member board is largely pessimistic about the outlook and is likely to discuss to what extent global concerns about Europe's ability to contain its debt crisis and the yen's strength are hurting Japan's export-reliant economy.

The central bank may escalate its warnings -- either by cutting its assessment on the economy or output, or by Governor Masaaki Shirakawa using stronger wording in his post-meeting remarks -- to signal its readiness to act again if it sees a threat that Japan's recovery will stall.

"The outlook for the economy is worsening but I expect no action from the BOJ this time," said Naoki Iizuka, a senior economist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"If it does act in the future, it needs to surprise markets with more drastic steps than simply boosting its asset buying scheme again."

Japan's economy rebounded from an earthquake-triggered recession in the third quarter but the stubbornly strong yen and slowing overseas growth cloud the outlook.

The central bank eased policy on Oct. 27 by adding a further 5 trillion yen ($65 billion) to its asset buying scheme, bringing it to 20 trillion yen.

It also cut its economic forecasts in a long-term outlook report issued the same day, but said exports and output would continue to rise and help Japan resume a moderate recovery.

That scenario, however, appears increasingly elusive.

Policymakers hope fiscal spending for reconstruction from the March earthquake will help make up for cooling overseas demand, but some analysts say the effects will appear in full only around the spring of 2012.

That may be too late to mitigate the impact of a slowdown in Japan's key export markets in Asia linked to weakening U.S. and European economies.

To the disappointment of Japanese authorities, the yen has also risen close to levels before Tokyo spent an estimated 7.7 trillion yen intervening in the currency market two weeks ago.

With no end in sight to the debt crisis in Europe, which is boosting safe-haven demand for the yen, the BOJ is likely to continue facing calls for bolder action to support the economy.

The central bank is ready to act on any signs of contagion from Europe's debt crisis by injecting huge amounts of liquidity via market operations and loosening monetary policy, sources familiar with its thinking have said.

Any future easing will come via another increase in purchases of financial assets, predominantly government bonds. ($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Tomasz Janowski)