* Policy rate seen on hold at 0-0.1 pct
* BOJ seen holding off on boosting asset buying
* BOJ decision expected 0330-0530 GMT
* BOJ may sound more gloomy on economy, output
* Shirakawa to brief press; comments out after 0715
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Nov 16 The Bank of Japan is
expected to keep monetary policy unchanged on Wednesday but may
warn of heightening risks to the country's recovery prospects
posed by the strong yen and Europe's debt crisis.
Many in the central bank are sticking to the view that
Japan's economy will continue to recover from the March
earthquake and believe that last month's monetary easing has
already taken into account a recent slump in factory output and
business sentiment.
With rates near zero, policymakers want to reserve the
bank's limited policy options in case Europe's debt crisis
escalates into a global shock similar to that sparked by the
collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
But the nine-member board is largely pessimistic about the
outlook and is likely to discuss to what extent global concerns
about Europe's ability to contain its debt crisis and the yen's
strength are hurting Japan's export-reliant economy.
The central bank may escalate its warnings -- either by
cutting its assessment on the economy or output, or by Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa using stronger wording in his post-meeting
remarks -- to signal its readiness to act again if it sees a
threat that Japan's recovery will stall.
"The outlook for the economy is worsening but I expect no
action from the BOJ this time," said Naoki Iizuka, a senior
economist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"If it does act in the future, it needs to surprise markets
with more drastic steps than simply boosting its asset buying
scheme again."
Japan's economy rebounded from an earthquake-triggered
recession in the third quarter but the stubbornly strong yen and
slowing overseas growth cloud the outlook.
The central bank eased policy on Oct. 27 by adding a further
5 trillion yen ($65 billion) to its asset buying scheme,
bringing it to 20 trillion yen.
It also cut its economic forecasts in a long-term outlook
report issued the same day, but said exports and output would
continue to rise and help Japan resume a moderate recovery.
That scenario, however, appears increasingly elusive.
Policymakers hope fiscal spending for reconstruction from
the March earthquake will help make up for cooling overseas
demand, but some analysts say the effects will appear in full
only around the spring of 2012.
That may be too late to mitigate the impact of a slowdown in
Japan's key export markets in Asia linked to weakening U.S. and
European economies.
To the disappointment of Japanese authorities, the yen has
also risen close to levels before Tokyo spent an estimated 7.7
trillion yen intervening in the currency market two weeks ago.
With no end in sight to the debt crisis in Europe, which is
boosting safe-haven demand for the yen, the BOJ is likely to
continue facing calls for bolder action to support the economy.
The central bank is ready to act on any signs of contagion
from Europe's debt crisis by injecting huge amounts of liquidity
via market operations and loosening monetary policy, sources
familiar with its thinking have said.
Any future easing will come via another increase in
purchases of financial assets, predominantly government bonds.
($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Tomasz Janowski)