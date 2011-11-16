(Repeats to fix formatting)
* Policy rate kept on hold at 0-0.1 pct
* BOJ holds off on boosting asset buying
* Says Japan economic pickup moderating
* Warns Europe debt woes may hurt global growth
* BOJ chief Shirakawa to brief press; comments out after
0715 GMT
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Nov 16 The Bank of Japan kept
monetary settings on hold on Wednesday but toned down its
economic assessment and voiced concern about possible fallout
from Europe's debt crisis, signalling readiness to ease policy
again if the nation's recovery came under threat.
As expected, the central bank maintained its key interest
rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote and
held off on loosening policy further via an expansion of its
asset buying scheme.
But it warned that slowing overseas growth, persistent yen
strength and supply chain disruptions from the severe flooding
in Thailand could weigh on Japan's economy for the time being.
Thailand is a major Southeast Asian manufacturing hub for many
Japanese auto-related companies and electronics firms.
"Japan's economy continues to pick up but at a more moderate
pace, mainly due to the effects of a slowdown in overseas
economies," the central bank said in a statement issued after
its policy review.
It also warned that Europe's sovereign debt woes may hurt
the global economy and sounded more cautious on exports and
output, describing their growth as moderating.
In October, the BOJ said Japan's economy continued to pick
up with exports and output rising as a trend.
"By downgrading its economic assessment, the BOJ indicated
its vigilance to risks regarding overseas economies, chiefly
uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis and the effect of Thai
floods," said Yuichi Kodama, an economist at Meiji Yasuda Life
Insurance in Tokyo.
"It's hard to predict the timing of the next action as it
solely depends on currency moves. But the BOJ may ease early
next year when the effects of last month's currency intervention
and monetary easing will fade," he said.
YEN RISE KEEPS BOJ UNDER PRESSURE
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, in his post-meeting news
conference, will probably signal the bank's readiness to ease
policy again if Japan's recovery prospects are threatened.
Japan was the best performer among major advanced economies
in the third quarter, rebounding strongly from an
earthquake-triggered recession. But growth is expected to
stagnate for the rest of this year as the export-reliant economy
begins to feel the pain from a stubbornly strong yen and slowing
overseas demand.
The decision to stand pat on policy reflects the dominant
view within the central bank that last month's monetary easing
has already taken into account a recent slump in factory output
and business sentiment.
With rates near zero, policymakers also want to reserve the
bank's limited policy options in case Europe's debt crisis
escalates into a global shock similar to that sparked by the
collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Still, the BOJ's bleaker assessment of Japan's economic
performance underscores the growing sense of pessimism about the
impact of the debt crisis in Europe on the world economy.
While board member Ryuzo Miyao did not repeat his proposal
for a bigger stimulus, which was voted down last month, another
member Seiji Nakamura has said risks to growth have heightened
even after the monetary easing in October.
Policymakers hope fiscal spending for reconstruction from
the March earthquake will help make up for cooling overseas
demand, but some analysts say the effects will appear in full
only around the spring of 2012.
That may be too late to mitigate the impact of a slowdown in
Japan's key export markets in Asia linked to weakening U.S. and
European economies.
To the disappointment of Japanese authorities, the yen has
also risen close to levels before Tokyo spent an estimated 7.7
trillion yen intervening in the currency market two weeks ago.
With no end in sight to the debt crisis in Europe, which is
boosting safe-haven demand for the yen, the BOJ is likely to
continue facing calls for bolder action to support the economy.
The central bank is ready to act on any signs of contagion
from Europe's debt crisis by injecting huge amounts of liquidity
via market operations and loosening monetary policy, sources
familiar with its thinking have said.
Any future easing will come via another increase in
purchases of financial assets, predominantly government bonds.
The central bank cut its growth forecasts and eased policy
on Oct. 27 by adding another 5 trillion yen ($65 billion) to its
asset buying scheme, bringing it to 20 trillion yen.
($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)
