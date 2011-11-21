* Exports fall 3.7 pct yr/yr vs forecast 0.3 pct decline
* Trade balance swings to deficit as energy imports rise
* Policymakers wary of strong yen, contagion from Europe
* BOJ remains under pressure to ease policy further
TOKYO, Nov 21 Japan's exports fell at the
fastest pace in five months in the year to October, a
worse-than-expected result that signalled more weakness ahead as
a strong yen and sputtering global growth weigh on the
recuperating economy.
Although Japan's economy expanded 1.5 percent in the
previous quarter, rebounding from recession triggered by March
earthquake and subsequent nuclear crisis, it is expected to slow
sharply in October-December.
Severe floods in Thailand, a major manufacturing base for
many Japanese exporters, are expected to add to global headwinds
faced by the world's third-biggest economy.
Exports fell 3.7 percent last month from a year earlier, far
more than a 0.3 percent dip forecast by economists and the data
follows the central bank's warning that government debt woes in
Europe were already hurting Japan and emerging economies.
The October fall follows a 2.3 percent rise in
September and was the biggest drop since a 10.3 percent fall in
May, with shipments of semiconductors and other electronic goods
falling due to the yen's strength.
"The global slowdown stemming from Europe's debt crisis,
sluggish IT-related demand and the yen's rise which is driving
production abroad were among the factors behind the decline," a
finance ministry official said.
He added that the impact of Thai flooding may further hurt
Japan's exports in the coming months.
Thai-bound exports fell 5.1 percent, the first annual
decline in three months.
The Bank of Japan held fire last week after easing policy by
boosting its asset buying scheme in October, but economists say
signs of more weakness may put it under pressure to loosen
monetary reins further.
"Exports will likely continue to fall for the next few
months," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin
Research Institute.
"There is a chance that the BOJ will adopt further easing
steps within this fiscal year. It is not yet a real crisis
situation but the impact from Europe's debt woes is gradually
affecting other economic regions."
One of the triggers of the Oct. 27 monetary easing was the
yen's rally to record highs against the dollar driven by
investors shifting funds away from Europe and other riskier
markets into highly liquid and relatively stable Japanese debt.
Some BOJ board members have argued that purchases of
government bonds with short maturities worked to stabilise the
foreign exchange market, BOJ minutes showed on
Monday.
Just days after the central bank move, the finance ministry
ordered its biggest ever single-day intervention, selling an
estimated 7.7 trillion yen on Oct. 31.
Deputy BOJ Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi also indicated the
central bank was keeping an eye on share prices. A yen rise
compounded by a fall in share prices is seen by financial
markets as a trigger for policy easing.
The remark came after the Nikkei stock average
fell to its lowest close since March 2009 on worries
over the euro zone debt crisis and a lack of a U.S.
deficit-reduction plan.
IMPORTS SURGE
Exports to China, Japan's largest trading partner, slumped
an annual 7.7 percent, posting their biggest decline since May.
Shipments to the United States fell 2.3 percent, while those
to European Union dropped 2.9 percent, down for the first time
in five months and bringing Japan's trade surplus with the
region to its smallest since 1979 for the month of October.
Imports were up 17.9 percent in October from a year earlier,
against an expected 15.2 percent gain, bringing the trade
balance to a deficit of 273.8 billion yen ($3.6
billion).
That marked the first deficit in two months and compared
with a median forecast of a 39.9 billion yen surplus.
Japan's trade balance has swung to a deficit a few times
since the March disaster as exports slumped due to damaged
supply chains while imports continued to increase on rising
demand for crude oil and natural gas to make up for a loss of
nuclear energy as well as higher oil prices.
($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)
