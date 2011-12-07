* Manufacturers' sentiment index -5 in Dec, non-manuf +6
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara
TOKYO/SHIZUOKA, Japan, Dec 7 Japan's
manufacturers turned pessimistic for the first time in six
months as Europe's debt crisis and worsening global growth
prospects hurt business sentiment, boding ill for the nation's
economic recovery following the March earthquake.
The Reuters Tankan showed that the December manufacturers'
sentiment index tumbled 6 points from November to minus 5,
meaning pessimists outnumber optimists. It was the third
straight month of decline.
Highlighting mounting worries about the business outlook, a
majority of Japanese big firms polled by Reuters expect the
global economy to stagnate in the first half of 2012, with many
seeing no end to the euro-zone debt crisis in the near future.
Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida repeated on Wednesday
the central bank's warnings that Japan will not be spared the
pain if Europe's problems spill over into emerging economies,
Japan's key export markets, while safe-haven demand keeps the
yen strong.
European leaders are striving to forge an agreement at a
summit on Friday to enforce fiscal discipline, and France and
Germany want to change EU rules to impose penalties on states
that exceed deficit targets to rein in the region's debt crisis.
The region's efforts so far have done little to ease
concerns among Japanese manufacturers at the heart of the
export-reliant economy.
Other than euro-zone debt woes, they are struggling to cope
with prolonged yen strength, a global economic slowdown and
floods in Thailand that have hit major manufacturers.
"Orders from within and outside Japan are declining due to
the worsening of the European and U.S. economies as well as
monetary tightening in China," one machinery firm said in the
monthly Reuters Tankan survey, which is highly correlated with
the quarterly BOJ tankan survey due out Dec. 15.
A poll of 400 big firms, of which roughly 250 responded,
taken alongside the Reuters Tankan from Nov. 17 to Dec 2. showed
71 percent anticipate European economies will slide into a
recession in the first half of 2012.
Japan's economy rebounded from a recession triggered by the
devastating earthquake in March but is expected to slow sharply
this quarter as the outlook is clouded by a stubbornly strong
yen and slowing global demand for its goods.
Japanese authorities spent a record 9 trillion yen ($115.74
billion) buying currencies in its biggest-ever single-day
intervention on Oct. 31 and more low-volume follow-up buying,
boosting the nation's reserves to a new high of $1.3 trillion.
Yet the yen, now trading around 77.70 to the dollar,
remains much stronger than the 85 yen level where the surveyed
companies would like to see it.
UNDER PRESSURE
The Reuters Tankan suggests the BOJ's December survey will
also turn out gloomy, keeping the central bank under pressure to
ease policy again to sustain recovery before some $155 billion
in reconstruction spending trickles into the economy.
The Reuters Tankan index is derived by subtracting the
percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones. A
minus figure shows most are pessimistic, a plus figure that most
are optimistic.
The index is expected to stay negative three months ahead,
at minus 4, though some economists found consolation in the
reading for the non-manufacturing sector, which improved to plus
6 points from plus 3.
"I don't expect sentiment to continue to worsen as Japan has
a budget to rebuild the northeast coast. Materials makers may
eventually rebound. Manufacturers will also recover, but it will
take a little more time," said Yasuo Yamamoto, senior economist
at Mizuho Research Institute.
"The BOJ doesn't need to ease policy right away. But there
is a risk that sentiment among manufacturers won't improve as
quickly."
BOJ policymaker Ishida offered few clues on the outlook for
monetary policy but stressed various uncertainties surrounding
the bank's forecast of a moderate economic recovery, with
developments in Europe posing the biggest near-term risk.
"For now, there is no other way but for European
policymakers to share a common understanding of the problem and
work together toward a solution," Ishida said.
"If their stance and measures they come up with gain market
trust, they can at least prevent the problem from spreading and
worsening further."
In a sign that rebuilding of Japan's northeast wrecked by
the March 11 tsunami is underpinning domestic demand, sentiment
among non-manufacturers improved for the second straight month
and the index is expected to hold steady over the next three
months, led by gains in sectors including real estate and
construction, wholesalers and utilities.
The BOJ's September tankan showed on Oct. 3 that big
manufacturers' sentiment turned positive in the third quarter on
the back of the post-disaster recovery, but that companies were
cautious about business in the months ahead.
The central bank holds this year's last scheduled
policy-setting meeting on Dec. 20-21. It has signalled its
readiness to ease again if its scenario of a moderate recovery
comes under threat.