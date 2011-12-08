* Core orders slump 6.9 pct vs 0.5 pct fall expected
* Euro zone crisis, global slowdown herald further weakness
* Japan may hit soft patch through early 2012 - analyst
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Dec 8 Japan's core machinery orders
fell much faster than expected in October, suggesting firms are
slashing capital spending as a deepening euro-zone debt crisis
and yen strength cast a pall over the economy's tentative
recovery.
Core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, slumped 6.9 percent in October from the previous
month, government data showed on Thursday.
The fall compared with a median market forecast for a 0.5
percent drop and follows an 8.2 percent slump in September,
leaving orders just 1.5 percent above year ago
levels.
While Japan has pulled out of a recession triggered by the
March earthquake, a slump in exports and business sentiment,
plus Thursday's machinery orders data add to growing signs of
malaise in the world's third-biggest economy.
"Machinery orders won't continue to fall but instead are
likely to stagnate. We won't have a recession. However, growth
is likely to be very slow," said Hiroaki Muto, senior economist
at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.
Core orders fell below 700 billion yen ($9 billion) for the
first time this year. Corporate spending has been struggling to
recover to levels seen before the 2008 collapse of Lehman
Brothers, which triggered the last global financial crisis.
"Machinery orders are flattening as uncertainty has
heightened since the summer due to Europe's debt crisis, U.S.
slowdown and the yen's rise," a government official said.
SOFT PATCH
Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research
Institute, said two quarters of shrinking economic output --
technically defined as a recession -- could not be ruled out
even though he referred to it as a "soft patch" rather than a
serious downturn.
"Given rapidly slowing global economy and declining Japanese
exports, the economy may contract slightly in October-December
and January-March, until it gets a boost from
reconstruction-related public spending in April-June," he said.
Japanese manufacturers are also trying to cope with a strong
yen, compounding their concerns over the weakness of overseas
demand.
The yen hit record highs against the dollar in
October, prompting Japanese authorities to spend a record amount
intervening in currency markets to stifle its gains in an effort
to help exporters.
October trade and current account data highlighted the pain
with the current account surplus marking its eighth month of
sharp annual declines and the trade balance swinging into a
deficit.
The currency is now 2 yen below its record high of 75.31 per
dollar. But traders expect the currency to continue drawing
steady demand as a safe-haven for investors worried about
Europe's debt crisis.
In a sign of further weakness in corporate spending, Japan's
manufacturers turned pessimistic for the first time in six
months on the euro zone crisis and global slowdown, a Reuters
survey showed on Wednesday. The survey is highly correlated with
the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan report.
Underlining sluggish business expenditure, Japanese bank
lending rose a meagre 0.2 percent in November from a year
earlier, posting the first annual gain in two years.
Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office last month forecast
that core machinery orders will fall 3.8 percent in
October-December, after increasing 1.5 percent in the previous
quarter, and the latest data reinforce such a scenario.
Japan's economy grew briskly in the third quarter,
rebounding from a slump triggered by the devastating March 11
earthquake. But it is expected to slow sharply this quarter.
The Bank of Japan loosened monetary policy in October to
ease the pain from yen rises and global uncertainty, and has
expressed its readiness to act again if risks to Japan's
recovery materialise. The board next meets for a policy review
on Dec. 20-21.