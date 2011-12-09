* Revised Q3 GDP +1.4 pct vs preliminary +1.5 pct
* Capex revised to -0.4 pct vs preliminary +1.1
By Rie Ishiguro and Stanley White
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's economy rebounded in
the third quarter at a slightly slower pace than initially
estimated as companies pulled back on capital spending, worried
that yen strength and slowing global growth will hurt exports.
Gross domestic product (GDP) grew a revised 1.4
percent in July-September from the previous quarter, slightly
slower than a preliminary 1.5 percent increase but above a
median forecast of a revised 1.3 percent expansion.
While the data does not change the bigger picture of the
world's third largest economy emerging from a March
earthquake-triggered recession thanks to a steady mending of
supply chains, analysts say a slowdown is inevitable as growth
in many overseas economies stutters.
"It was still a substantial quarterly rebound and many are
foreseeing growth to come, especially from domestic demand, and
that's probably possible for 2012," said Naomi Fink, head of
Japan strategy at Jefferies Japan.
"For global growth, it's not the most uplifting view, but in
Japan, the trajectory is clearly seen to be above potential,
because potential is so low."
On an annualised basis, the economy expanded 5.6 percent,
less than a preliminary 6.0 percent gain but more than a 5.2
percent increase expected by analysts.
Capital spending fell a revised 0.4 percent, against a
preliminary reading of a 1.1 percent increase and economists'
forecast for a 0.1 percent decline. The decline had been
signalled by a separate government survey last week.
A deepening euro zone debt crisis, persistent yen strength
and sputtering global growth are bringing more pain to the
Japanese economy with exports, machinery orders and business
sentiment slumping.
A business sentiment survey on Friday also showed big
Japanese manufacturers turned pessimistic for the first time in
two quarters about business conditions in the three months to
December compared with the previous quarter.
"Looking ahead, the economy is likely to feel the impact of
global slowdown, the yen's rise and flooding in Thailand for the
time being. A slowdown is unavoidable," Bank of Japan Deputy
Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said in a seminar on financial
retailing.
But he repeated the central bank's forecast for a return to
moderate recovery afterwards thanks to the strength of emerging
economies and reconstruction demand in Japan.
The BOJ loosened monetary policy in October to ease the pain
on the economy, and has expressed its readiness to offer
additional stimulus if its scenario of a moderate recovery is
threatened. The board next meets for a policy review on Dec.
20-21.
The data reflected some revisions in calculation methods to
newly count financial institutions' profits from interest rate
differentials and companies' in-house software development while
changing how inventories are assessed. But the overall impact
was limited, officials said.