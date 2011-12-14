* Big manufacturers' Dec sentiment index -4 vs, -2 forecast,
Sept +2
* Big manufacturers' March outlook index -5
* Big firms' FY2011/12 capex plan +1.4 pct
By Rie Ishiguro and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Dec 15 Japanese business mood
turned pessimistic in the three months to December, the central
bank's tankan survey showed, a sign the stubbornly strong yen,
Europe's debt crisis and slowing global growth were taking their
toll on the export-reliant economy.
The sobering reading adds pressure on the Bank of Japan to
offer further monetary stimulus, although the bank has signalled
it would prefer to stand pat next week to save its limited
ammunition in case the pain from Europe's crisis deepens.
The December tankan's sentiment index for big manufacturers
worsened to minus 4 in December from plus 2 three months ago,
indicating pessimists outnumber optimists. The reading, which
reflects broad growth trends in the economy and serves as one of
the central bank's key policy gauges, was worse than a median
estimate of minus 2.
The outlook also worsened, with big manufacturers expecting
business conditions to deteriorate three months ahead with the
outlook index for March next year at minus 5, the closely
watched survey showed on Thursday.
Japan's economy rebounded from a recession triggered by the
March earthquake and tsunami, but is expected to slow sharply
this quarter as the initial spurt driven by companies restoring
supply chains and production facilities tails off.
The central bank is sticking to the view that Japan is
headed for a moderate recovery but has said exports and factory
output will stagnate for the time being due to slowing global
growth.
Big firms cut their capital expenditure plans for the year
to next March to a 1.4 percent increase from a 3.0 percent gain
projected in the previous survey in September, against a median
forecast for a 2.5 percent increase, the tankan showed.
Japan intervened in the currency market and eased monetary
policy in October to ease the pain from sharp yen rises on the
export dependent economy.
The BOJ kept monetary settings unchanged last month but has
expressed increasing concern over the fallout from Europe's debt
crisis, signalling its readiness to act again if Japan's
recovery prospects are threatened. It next meets for a policy
review on Dec. 20-21.
The tankan indexes are derived by subtracting the percentage
of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say
they are good. A negative reading in the diffusion index
indicates pessimists outnumber optimists.