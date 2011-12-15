* Big manufacturers' Dec sentiment index -4 vs -2 forecast
* Big firms' FY2011/12 capex plan +1.4 pct vs +2.5 pct fcst
* Big manufacturers see record high yen level for FY2011/12
* Service sector mood improves on solid domestic demand
By Rie Ishiguro and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Dec 15 Big Japanese manufacturers
turned pessimistic this quarter, the central bank's tankan
survey showed, a sign the stubbornly strong yen, Europe's debt
crisis and slowing global growth were taking their toll on the
export-reliant economy.
The survey's headline index undershot expectations, keeping
pressure on the Bank of Japan to maintain its ultra-loose
monetary policy, but the disappointment was not big enough to
spur the central bank into offering additional monetary stimulus
at its rate review next week, analysts said.
The sentiment index for big manufacturers worsened to minus
4 from plus 2 three months ago, indicating pessimists outnumber
optimists. The reading, which reflects broad growth trends in
the economy and serves as one of the BOJ's key policy gauges,
was worse than a median estimate of minus 2.
The outlook also worsened, with big manufacturers expecting
business conditions to deteriorate three months ahead with the
outlook index for March next year at minus 5, the closely
watched survey showed on Thursday.
"Europe's debt crisis, the yen's rise and the Thai floods
dealt a blow to manufacturing sentiment. Companies are cautious
about risks from Europe's problems and a strong yen in the
coming months, and these factors are weighing on their capital
spending," said Tatsushi Shikano, senior economist at Mitsubishi
UFG Morgan Stanley Securities.
"That said, I expect the world economy to resume picking up
next year once Europe's sovereign debt crisis subsides. The Bank
of Japan must be very cautious about its outlook but it is
likely to stand pat on monetary policy for the time being unless
a sudden spike in the yen triggers a plunge in share prices."
Big manufacturers revised their currency forecasts to
project the strongest yen level on record, in a sign they are
now beginning to factor in persistent yen rises in their
earnings outlooks.Service-sector firms, less affected by the overseas slowdown
and yen rises, fared somewhat better with their sentiment index
improving 3 points to plus 4 in December, although they expect
business conditions to worsen three months ahead.
The survey paints a mixed picture of the economy,
highlighting the disparity between big exporters directly
feeling the pain from the global slowdown, and retailers and
construction firms benefitting from solid private consumption
and spending for post-quake reconstruction.
STRONG YEN
Japan's economy has rebounded from a recession triggered by
the March earthquake and tsunami, but is expected to slow
sharply this quarter as the initial spurt driven by companies
restoring supply chains and production facilities tails off.
Big firms cut their capital expenditure plans for the year
to next March to a 1.4 percent increase from a 3.0 percent gain
projected in the previous survey in September, and also less
than a median forecast for a 2.5 percent increase, the tankan
showed.
The BOJ is sticking to the view that Japan is headed for a
moderate recovery but has said exports and factory output will
stagnate for the time being due to slowing global growth and the
dampening impact of the strong yen on overseas sales.
Big manufacturers expect the yen to average 79.02 to the
dollar in the fiscal year to March 2012, up from 81.15
yen projected three months ago and the strongest yen level since
comparable data became available in 1996. The latest forecast is
close to current dollar/yen levels of around 78.
Japan intervened in the currency market and eased monetary
policy in October to ease the pain from sharp yen rises on the
export dependent economy.
The BOJ kept monetary settings unchanged last month but has
expressed increasing concern over the fallout from Europe's debt
crisis. Still, it is likely to hold monetary policy steady next
week unless Europe's debt crisis triggers a global market shock.
Among big manufacturers, electric machinery makers'
sentiment worsened sharply as slumping global sales forced them
to trim inventory. In contrast, automakers' sentiment improved
for the second straight quarter as they made steady progress
rebuilding supply chains hit by the March earthquake and
restoring depleted inventory.
The tankan indexes are derived by subtracting the percentage
of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say
they are good. A negative reading in the diffusion index
indicates pessimists outnumber optimists. The survey was taken
from Nov. 14 to Dec. 14.