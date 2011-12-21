* BOJ holds off on monetary stimulus as expected
* BOJ cuts economic assessment, warns of Europe woes
* Govt keeps economic view steady in monthly report
* Govt warns of worsening business mood, overseas risks
* Domestic agency R&I cuts Japan's debt rating
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Dec 21 Japan's central bank offered
a bleaker view of the economy and the government warned of
worsening business sentiment as exports slumped, adding to
evidence of the pain Europe's debt crisis is inflicting on
global growth and Japan's recovery prospects.
But in a sign Japan's tattered finances leave it with little
room for more fiscal stimulus, Rating and Investment Information
Inc (R&I) stripped the country of its AAA status, the first
downgrade by a domestic credit ratings agency.
That puts the onus on the Bank of Japan, which kept monetary
settings unchanged at a rate review on Wednesday but cut its
economic assessment and acknowledged that growth will stagnate
at least until spring next year.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said that while Japan's
economy was still headed towards a moderate recovery, Europe's
sovereign debt crisis and economic stagnation were hurting
global growth including Japan.
"A delay in dealing with Europe's crisis may have a severe
impact on the global economy. We must prevent this from
happening at all cost," he told a news conference.
As widely expected, the BOJ held off on offering additional
monetary stimulus after having eased policy two months ago with
an increase in asset purchases, in a bid to save its limited
options in case the economy faces deeper troubles next year.
"We expect the BOJ to implement additional easing steps in
January-March as there is a chance the yen will appreciate
further during that period," said Takahide Kiuchi, chief
economist at Nomura Securities in Tokyo.
"Another trigger could be a credit rating downgrade for
European sovereign debt. If that happens and causes financial
market turmoil, coordinated monetary easing with U.S. and
European central banks could be a possibility."
CLOCK TICKING
Japan's economy rebounded from a recession triggered by the
March earthquake and tsunami, but is expected to slow sharply
this quarter as the initial spurt driven by companies restoring
supply chains and production facilities tails off.
Many in the BOJ are counting on support for growth from
fiscal spending for reconstruction from the March disaster, but
that may not be enough to offset weakening overseas demand.
"Japan's economy will remain more or less flat for the time
being" before resuming a moderate recovery, the BOJ said,
sounding slightly more gloomy than last month on the outlook.
The government kept its economic assessment intact in its
monthly report issued on Wednesday but cut its view on business
sentiment, reflecting worsening confidence among big
manufacturers in the BOJ's December tankan survey.
It is also expected to cut its economic forecast for the
next fiscal year beginning in April to 2.2 percent growth, a
source told Reuters, matching the BOJ's projection but still
rosier than private-sector estimates.
The government and Shirakawa both warned that a summit in
Europe this month has failed to quell fears about the region's
public finances, keeping markets on edge.
"Bond yields in some countries continue to rise (even after
the summit) and market tension runs high," Shirakawa said. "The
effect is spreading globally via trade and financial channels."
Central banks are flooding markets with cash to support
growth. The Federal Reserve has pledged to keep interest rates
near zero until mid-2013 and the European Central Bank cut its
main interest rate to a record low this month.
The BOJ, too, has kept rates virtually at zero and eased
policy in October by topping up its asset buying scheme to ease
the pain from sharp yen rises on the export-reliant economy.
It has stood pat since then but expressed its readiness to
inject huge amounts of liquidity in market operations and loosen
monetary policy to fend off any contagion from Europe as it sees
a global credit crunch as a real potential risk.
Shirakawa, however, has warned that easy monetary policy
alone cannot fix Japan's structural problems that led to
ballooning public debt, such as its rapidly ageing society, low
potential growth and delays in tax reforms.
R&I also cited inadequate social security reform and an
unclear outlook for economic revitalisation as reasons for its
ratings cut, which followed a series of cuts by other agencies
such as Standard & Poor's and Moody's Investors
service.
Japan's bond market has continued to attract investors,
mostly risk-shy domestic players, but the clock is ticking for
Tokyo to deal with its soaring public debt, which has grown to
roughly twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.