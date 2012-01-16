* Core orders rise fastest in 4 yrs, +14.8 pct vs f'cast
+6.0 pct
* Construction equipment orders up on post-quake rebuilding
* Japan post-quake recovery likely stalled in Q4
* Europe woes weigh on Japan's economic outlook
By Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's key gauge of
corporate capital spending rose at the fastest pace in nearly
four years in November due partly to post-quake rebuilding
demand, but economists worry the upturn will ebb under pressure
from Europe's debt crisis and a strong yen.
Core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, jumped 14.8 percent in November from the
previous month, much more than economists' median forecast for a
6.0 percent increase.
The data are a sign that Japan was able to quickly shake off
the impact of floods in Thailand's industrial base. Economists,
however, expect spending to slow again in months ahead as a
global slowdown, the fallout from the euro zone debt debacle and
the yen's persistent strength dampen the initially brisk
recovery from the devastating March 11 earthquake.
"Capital expenditure is still recovering. But the outlook is
uncertain due to Europe, which could easily encourage companies
to delay capital expenditure," said Yasuo Yamamoto, senior
economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
"Data on the economy were weak in November, but companies
plan to increase production in December and January. This could
lead to a slight pickup in growth. After that, worries about
Europe will weigh on the outlook."
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa on Monday singled
out a possible fallout from Europe's two-year-old debt crisis as
the biggest risk facing the world's third-largest economy. The
continent suffered another setback in its battle to contain the
crisis last week when Standard & Poor's cut credit ratings of
nine euro zone economies, driving down the euro and hitting
stock markets.
Orders from non-manufacturers rose 6.2 percent in November,
as demand for construction equipment got a lift from
reconstruction of the northeast coast, an official at the
Cabinet Office which released the data, said.
As automakers and telecommunications equipment makers
continued to recover from damage caused by Thai floods, orders
from manufacturers rose 4.7 percent in November, with
smartphone-related demand also helping the telecom sector.
"Companies have gotten rid of excess capacity so core
machinery orders are unlikely to fall back from here. But strong
growth is also unlikely given the global economy's outlook," the
official said.
"The orders are likely to be flat for the next few months."
The core orders need to rise 0.4 percent in December in
order to achieve a flat reading in October-December, he said.
Companies earlier forecast a 3.8 percent drop in the orders for
the quarter.
Recent dismal data such as exports and industrial output
suggest Japan's economy may have even contracted in the fourth
quarter following a brisk rebound in the previous quarter driven
by companies' efforts to mend supply chains ripped apart by the
March magnitude 9.0 earthquake and a deadly tsunami.
But many economists see a gradual recovery in corporate
capital spending later this year as rebuilding shifts into high
gear thanks to the government's plan to spend 18 trillion yen
($234.51 billion) in the near term.
The central bank predicts the economy will stagnate for now
but resume a moderate recovery later this year on reconstruction
spending.
The BOJ is likely to lower its growth forecasts for the
fiscal year ending in March and the following year but stand pat
on policy at a rate review Jan. 23-24 unless Europe's debt
crisis destabilises markets and sparks a renewed yen spike.
Compared with a year earlier, core machinery orders, which
exclude those for ships and electric power utilities, increased
12.5 percent in November against a 4.4 percent gain expected.