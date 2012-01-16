* Core machinery orders rise fastest in 4 yrs, beat f'casts
* Post-quake rebuilding helps capex, but outlook dim on
overseas crisis
* Finmin worried about euro's fall
* Asian shares, euro slide on mass ratings downgrade
By Rie Ishiguro and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's key gauge of
corporate capital spending rose at its fastest pace in nearly
four years in November, thanks partly to post-quake rebuilding
demand, but policymakers were kept on guard over the potential
fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
Policy chiefs reiterated their concerns about
Europe's sovereign debt crisis as Asian share prices and the
euro fell on Monday after Standard & Poor's mass
downgrade of euro zone countries late last week.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said he is worried about the
euro's fall as the common currency hit a fresh 11-year low of
97.04 yen at one point on trading platform EBS.
"I am worried because currency moves have been a little
rapid," Azumi told reporters.
"Unless Europe builds a strong firewall and provides a sense
of security to markets and the world, (the euro zone crisis)
would become a worrying factor for global growth this year."
The continent suffered another setback in its battle to
contain the crisis last week when S&P on Friday cut credit
ratings of nine euro zone economies, stripping France and
Austria of their coveted triple-A status.
The news cast a pall over a surprise 14.8 percent jump in
Japan's core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months. The monthly rise easily beat economists' median
forecast for a 6.0 percent increase.
The data are a sign that Japan was able to quickly shake off
the impact of floods in Thailand's industrial base.
Economists, however, expect spending to slow again in months
ahead as a global slowdown, the fallout from the euro zone debt
debacle and the yen's persistent strength dampen the initially
brisk recovery from the devastating March 11 earthquake.
"Capital expenditure is still recovering. But the outlook is
uncertain due to Europe, which could easily encourage companies
to delay capital expenditure," said Yasuo Yamamoto, senior
economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
"Data on the economy were weak in November, but companies
plan to increase production in December and January. This could
lead to a slight pickup in growth. After that, worries about
Europe will weigh on the outlook."
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa on Monday singled
out a possible fallout from Europe's two-year-old debt crisis as
the biggest risk facing the world's third-largest economy,
although he gave assurance that Japanese banks are having no
trouble raising funds.
"Europe's sovereign debt problem remains the biggest risk.
This problem may hurt not just Europe's economy but the global
economy as a whole through financial market moves," he said in a
speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional
branch managers.
The November machinery order data showed a 6.2 percent
rebound in non-manufacturing orders as demand for construction
equipment got a lift from reconstruction of the northeast coast,
an official at the Cabinet Office which released the data, said.
As automakers and telecommunications equipment makers
continued to recover from damage caused by Thai floods, orders
from manufacturers rose 4.7 percent in November, with
smartphone-related demand also helping the telecom sector.
Recent dismal data such as exports and industrial output
suggest Japan's economy may have even contracted in the fourth
quarter following a brisk rebound in the previous quarter driven
by companies' efforts to mend supply chains ripped apart by the
March magnitude 9.0 earthquake and a deadly tsunami.
But many economists see a gradual recovery in corporate
capital spending later this year as rebuilding shifts into high
gear thanks to the government's plan to spend 18 trillion yen
($234.51 billion) in the near term.
The BOJ predicts the economy will stagnate for now but
resume a moderate recovery later this year on reconstruction
spending.
It is likely to lower its growth forecasts for the fiscal
year ending in March and the following year but stand pat on
policy at a rate review next week unless Europe's debt crisis
destabilises markets and sparks a renewed yen spike.