* Core machinery orders rise fastest in 4 yrs, beat f'casts

* Post-quake rebuilding helps capex, but outlook dim on overseas crisis

* Finmin worried about euro's fall

* Asian shares, euro slide on mass ratings downgrade

By Rie Ishiguro and Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's key gauge of corporate capital spending rose at its fastest pace in nearly four years in November, thanks partly to post-quake rebuilding demand, but policymakers were kept on guard over the potential fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.

Policy chiefs reiterated their concerns about Europe's sovereign debt crisis as Asian share prices and the euro fell on Monday after Standard & Poor's mass downgrade of euro zone countries late last week.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi said he is worried about the euro's fall as the common currency hit a fresh 11-year low of 97.04 yen at one point on trading platform EBS.

"I am worried because currency moves have been a little rapid," Azumi told reporters.

"Unless Europe builds a strong firewall and provides a sense of security to markets and the world, (the euro zone crisis) would become a worrying factor for global growth this year."

The continent suffered another setback in its battle to contain the crisis last week when S&P on Friday cut credit ratings of nine euro zone economies, stripping France and Austria of their coveted triple-A status.

The news cast a pall over a surprise 14.8 percent jump in Japan's core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months. The monthly rise easily beat economists' median forecast for a 6.0 percent increase.

The data are a sign that Japan was able to quickly shake off the impact of floods in Thailand's industrial base.

Economists, however, expect spending to slow again in months ahead as a global slowdown, the fallout from the euro zone debt debacle and the yen's persistent strength dampen the initially brisk recovery from the devastating March 11 earthquake.

"Capital expenditure is still recovering. But the outlook is uncertain due to Europe, which could easily encourage companies to delay capital expenditure," said Yasuo Yamamoto, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

"Data on the economy were weak in November, but companies plan to increase production in December and January. This could lead to a slight pickup in growth. After that, worries about Europe will weigh on the outlook."

Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa on Monday singled out a possible fallout from Europe's two-year-old debt crisis as the biggest risk facing the world's third-largest economy, although he gave assurance that Japanese banks are having no trouble raising funds.

"Europe's sovereign debt problem remains the biggest risk. This problem may hurt not just Europe's economy but the global economy as a whole through financial market moves," he said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

The November machinery order data showed a 6.2 percent rebound in non-manufacturing orders as demand for construction equipment got a lift from reconstruction of the northeast coast, an official at the Cabinet Office which released the data, said.

As automakers and telecommunications equipment makers continued to recover from damage caused by Thai floods, orders from manufacturers rose 4.7 percent in November, with smartphone-related demand also helping the telecom sector.

Recent dismal data such as exports and industrial output suggest Japan's economy may have even contracted in the fourth quarter following a brisk rebound in the previous quarter driven by companies' efforts to mend supply chains ripped apart by the March magnitude 9.0 earthquake and a deadly tsunami.

But many economists see a gradual recovery in corporate capital spending later this year as rebuilding shifts into high gear thanks to the government's plan to spend 18 trillion yen ($234.51 billion) in the near term.

The BOJ predicts the economy will stagnate for now but resume a moderate recovery later this year on reconstruction spending.

It is likely to lower its growth forecasts for the fiscal year ending in March and the following year but stand pat on policy at a rate review next week unless Europe's debt crisis destabilises markets and sparks a renewed yen spike.