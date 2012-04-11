* Feb machinery orders up 4.8 mth/mth vs forecast -0.8 pct * March bank lending up 0.8 yr/yr vs 0.6 pct rise in Feb * Reconstruction demand likely to support capital spending * Economic recovery on track, yen rise poses risk By Kaori Kaneko and Leika Kihara TOKYO, April 11 Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose in February in a sign that capital expenditure is likely to steadily increase as the country rebuilds its earthquake-battered northeast coast. Core machinery orders, which help gauge the strength of capital spending, rose 4.8 percent in February from the previous month, beating the median forecast for a 0.8 percent decline. The government upgraded its assessment on machinery orders, saying they were increasing moderately, compared with last month's view that they were moving sideways. "Corporate capital spending is apparently starting to get a boost from reconstruction-related demand. While exports remain stagnant, resilience in capital spending as well as in consumer spending is positive for the economy's recovery," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. Despite the emerging bright signs, however, analysts said the Bank of Japan is likely to remain under pressure to ease policy after it stood pat on Tuesday, given the yen's renewed strength and expectations that consumer price growth will remain short of its new inflation goal. Compared with a year earlier, core orders rose 8.9 percent in February, Cabinet Office data showed, more than the median estimate for a 3.1 percent annual increase. Japan's bank lending rose 0.8 percent in March from a year earlier, following a 0.6 percent increase in the year to February, separate data from the Bank of Japan showed. Although the BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday, the move had been expected ahead of a more thorough assessment of the economy at another policy-meeting on April 27, when it may take further steps to help meet its new inflation target and boost economic activity. The world's third-largest economy is expected to grow 1.9 percent in the current fiscal year to next March as rebuilding continues in the northeast, which was devastated by last year's record earthquake, and as worries recede about the euro zone debt crisis.