* March exports +5.9 pct y/y pct vs flat forecast
* Trade deficit 82.6 bln yen vs 220 bln yen forecast
* Manufacturer sentiment sags in April-Reuters Tankan
By Rie Ishiguro and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, April 19 Japan's exports rose in March
from a year earlier for the first time in six months, mainly on
the strength of U.S. sales, but high fuel imports pushed the
trade balance back into deficit and manufacturers remain
cautious about business in months ahead.
Reflecting rekindled worries about Europe's debt crisis and
concerns the yen could rally again, manufacturing confidence
dipped in April after a sharp rebound the previous month, a
Reuters poll showed.
The subdued sentiment suggested the Bank of Japan will
remain under pressure to ease monetary policy further when it
meets on April 27.
Exports rose 1.2 percent in seasonally adjusted terms in
March and 5.9 percent from a year earlier, compared with
economists' median forecast of a steady reading.
Imports soared 10.5 percent in 12 months to March pushing
the trade balance into deficit after it posted a surplus in
February. [ J PIMPY=ECI] However, the gap of 82.6 billion yen
($1.0 billion), came well below analysts' forecast of 220
billion yen. In January, Japan recorded its biggest ever trade
deficit of 1.476 trillion yen.
Japan's trade balance is expected to remain in deficit in
coming months as it imports more oil and natural gas to offset
loss of nuclear power supply, which could start eroding its vast
savings and hamper its ability to finance huge public debt.
"Exports came in better than expected and that's mainly
because of brisk growth in U.S.-bound exports," said Hideo
Shimamine, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
Japanese exports to the United States grew 23.9 percent in March
from a year earlier.
"But exports for the United States such as autos are
unlikely to keep growing, while levels of imports remain high,
driven by purchases of natural resources. A trend of trade
deficits appears to be here to stay for the time being,"
Shimamine said.
"Recent strength in exports is not something that will be
able to support the overall economy. We still need further
easing steps to beat deflation."
In the monthly Reuters Tankan for April, the manufacturers'
sentiment index, derived by subtracting the percentage of
pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, slid one point to
plus one, holding barely above zero for the second straight
month.
Yet the survey also showed that non-manufacturers, such as
construction and transportation companies, were much more
optimistic and their sentiment index jumped to plus 10, a level
last recorded in 2007, buoyed by demand generated by rebuilding
after last year's devastating earthquake and tsunami.
The monthly Reuters poll is highly correlated with the
central bank's quarterly tankan survey, which serves the BOJ as
a key gauge of economic activity. The last survey published
earlier this month showed no improvement in business sentiment
in the first quarter and big manufacturers expecting only a
modest pick-up in coming months.
Both surveys suggest the central bank will remain under
pressure to deliver more policy stimulus to lift the economy
from deflation. Consumer prices remain virtually steady, well
off the central bank's 1 percent goal.
Sources familiar with the central bank's thinking told
Reuters earlier this month it would consider easing policy
further at its rate review next week by boosting government bond
purchases through its asset-buying and loan scheme.
Last year Japan logged its first annual trade deficit in 31
years following the March earthquake that crippled supply chains
and triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years,
boosting fuel imports to make up for loss of nuclear power.
Japan's economy is expected to grow around 2 percent in the
current fiscal year to March 2013 as rebuilding from the
earthquake gets into full swing.