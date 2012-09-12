* July core machinery orders +4.6 pct vs forecast +1.5 pct * Reconstruction supports capital spending * Global slowdown, weak exports, strong yen cloud outlook By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, Sept 12 Japan's core machinery orders beat expectations and rose for a second straight month in July in a sign that rebuilding in the quake-ravaged northeast underpins capital spending, but Europe's debt crisis and slowing Chinese and U.S. economies cloud the outlook. The data - used to gauge the strength of capital spending, a key driver of growth - offers some solace to policymakers under pressure to implement new policy responses in the wake of several weak indicators from the world's third-largest economy. The 4.6 percent rise in core orders, which excludes those of ships and power utilities, well-exceeded a 1.5 percent rise expected by economists and followed a 5.6 percent gain in June, Cabinet Office data showed on Wednesday. Japan's capital spending has lacked momentum so far this year as companies put off business expenditures because of uncertainty over global growth prospects. An expected boost from post-disaster reconstruction has not flowed through as strongly as initially foreseen. "The data indicates that capital spending is basically on a recovery trend, but considering weak exports and worries about the economic outlook, there is a possibility that firms will postpone their capital spending plans," said Yasuo Yamamoto, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute in Tokyo. He added that the weak economy and the yen's rise against a weakened dollar could spur the Bank of Japan to act as soon as this month's meeting. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 1.7 percent in July, against a 4.2 percent decline expected. Companies surveyed by the government have forecast that core orders would fall for a second straight quarter in July-September. Economists expect Japan to hit a soft patch in the latter half of this year as stimulus-driven consumer spending on items such as subsidised low-emission cars fades, reconstruction-related demand tapers off, and exports struggle due to slackening global demand. Slower capital spending and sluggish inventory caused downward revision to Japan's gross domestic product in April-June, although Japan's economy has so far outpaced growth of most Group of Seven countries on firm private consumption and reconstruction spending. Japan's exports posted in July the sharpest annual decline in six months in line with trends seen in other export-driven Asian economies, and factory output unexpectedly slumped, casting doubt about Japan's recovery prospects. Separate data from the BOJ showed Japanese wholesale prices fell 1.8 p ercent in the year to August, against a 1.9 percent drop expected by economists, posting a fifth consecutive month of annual declines reflecting easing crude oil prices. The Bank of Japan holds its next rate review on Sept. 18-19. Many market players expect the central bank will hold off on an easing until Oct. 30, when it reviews its long-term economic and price forecasts in a semi-annual outlook report.