* July core machinery orders +4.6 pct vs forecast +1.5 pct
* Reconstruction supports capital spending
* Global slowdown, weak exports, strong yen cloud outlook
* Analysts see Japan hitting soft patch later in 2012
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Sept 12 Japan's core machinery orders, an
indicator of future capital spending, rose far more strongly
than expected in July, giving some respite to policymakers under
pressure to prop up the world's third-largest economy after
several weak data.
The second consecutive monthly rise in core orders signalled
rebuilding in the quake-ravaged northeast was underpinning
capital spending, but Europe's debt crisis and slowing Chinese
and U.S. economies cloud the outlook.
The 4.6 percent rise in core orders, which excludes those
for ships and power utilities, significantly exceeded a 1.5
percent rise expected by economists and followed a 5.6 percent
gain in June, Cabinet Office data showed on Wednesday.
Japan's capital spending has lacked momentum so far this
year as companies postponed investment because of uncertainty
over global growth prospects. An expected boost from
post-disaster reconstruction has not flowed through as strongly
as initially foreseen.
Signs that the effects of the $230 billion rebuilding effort
were tapering off have prompted the government to consider an
additional stimulus budget for the next fiscal year starting in
April 2013.
"Japan must compile extra budget at some point in the future
while examining the economic data for the April-June quarter,"
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Wednesday.
Slower capital spending and sluggish inventory caused
downward revision to Japan's gross domestic product in
April-June, although Japan's economy has so far outpaced growth
of most Group of Seven countries.
"The data indicates that capital spending is basically on a
recovery trend, but considering weak exports and worries about
the economic outlook, there is a possibility that firms will
postpone their capital spending plans," said Yasuo Yamamoto,
senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute in Tokyo.
He added that the weak economy and the yen's rise against a
weakened dollar could spur the Bank of Japan to act as soon as
this month's meeting.
SOFT PATCH
A government official was cautious on the outlook as July's
rise was partly helped by one-off orders of medium and large
items such as metal process machinery and aircraft.
Orders from manufacturers rose 12.0 percent in July, the
fastest pace since December 2009, government data showed.
.
"We need to wait and see if the trend will continue in the
coming months," the official told reporters.
"The risk factor is further slowdown in overseas economies
so we need to determine how it could affect Japan's economy."
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, rose 1.7 percent in July, against the
4.2 percent decline expected.
Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office have forecast that
core orders would fall for a second straight quarter in
July-September.
Economists expect Japan to hit a soft patch in the latter
half of this year as stimulus-driven consumer spending on items
such as subsidised low-emission cars fades,
reconstruction-related demand tapers off, and exports struggle
due to slackening global demand.
The OECD cut growth estimates for most G7 economies in 2012
last week due to weaker outlook on Europe, but notched up its
forecast for Japan to 2.2 percent from 2.0 percent in May, just
shy of 2.3 percent forecast for the United States.
Economists also estimate Japan's growth at around 2 percent
in the current fiscal year ending in March 2013, roughly in line
with projections by the government and the central bank.
Separate data from the BOJ showed Japanese wholesale prices
fell 1.8 percent in the year to August, against a 1.9 percent
drop expected by economists, posting a fifth consecutive month
of annual declines reflecting easing oil prices.
The central bank holds its next rate review on Sept. 18-19.
Many market players expect the central bank will hold off on an
easing until Oct. 30, when it reviews its long-term economic and
price forecasts in a semi-annual outlook report.