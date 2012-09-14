* Finmin says Tokyo will act decisively in FX if needed
* Adds current yen moves don't reflect fundamentals
* Economics minister piles pressure on BOJ to act
* Govt cuts economic assessment for 2nd straight month
* BOJ to cut view on economy, exports and output
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Sept 14 The Bank of Japan will likely
consider easing monetary policy next week to support its
export-reliant economy, if yen rises persist following the U.S.
Federal Reserve's stimulus measures, according to analysts and
sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking.
The central bank is also expected to offer a bleaker view of
the economy than it did last month, when it said growth was
starting to pick up moderately, as Europe's debt crisis and
slowing demand in China weigh on exports, the sources said.
Some analysts see an increased likelihood that the BOJ will
act next week to tame a stubbornly strong yen, although it is
hardly a foregone conclusion because of reluctance within the
central bank to use its limited policy options so soon.
The decision will likely be a close call. Bank policymakers
are expected to scrutinise yen moves leading up to the two-day
meeting, which ends on Wednesday, in reaching a decision on
whether to take additional easing steps.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi repeated his warning to markets
against pushing up the yen too much, saying authorities
would take decisive action if necessary and won't rule out any
measures - a thinly veiled threat of currency intervention.
"Recent one-sided yen gains clearly do not reflect Japan's
economic fundamentals," Azumi told a news conference on Friday.
With slowing global demand already clouding prospects of a
near-term recovery, the BOJ is also more sensitive to the pain
from a strong yen and may thus act pre-emptively to minimise the
damage from yen rises on business sentiment, analysts say.
"The likelihood of the BOJ easing next week has heightened
after the Fed's move," said Hideo Kumano, chief economist at
Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.
"If the yen rises on Monday, when Japanese markets are
closed for a national holiday, the BOJ may loosen policy in
tandem with currency intervention by the government," he said.
If the BOJ were to act, its most likely option would be to
expand its main monetary easing tool, a 70-trillion-yen ($904
billion) asset buying and loan programme, by 5 trillion or 10
trillion yen with most of the increase to be for purchases of
government bonds, analysts say.
MOOD CHANGE POST-FED
In an escalated effort to boost growth, the Fed pledged on
Thursday to buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per month and
continue to purchase those and other assets until the outlook
for jobs shows marked improvement.
The dollar briefly fell to 77.13 yen, its weakest since
early February, on Thursday after the Fed's announcement,
although it bounced back above 78 yen on Friday.
The BOJ had initially expected to hold off on loosening
policy until next month, when it makes a more thorough analysis
of whether Japan's economic recovery will be delayed enough to
warrant further stimulus.
But the mood changed after the Fed revealed its aggressive
asset-buying plan. The government, which cut its assessment of
the economy for the second straight month, pressured the BOJ to
expand stimulus to counter growing headwinds such as a
stubbornly strong yen and slowing global demand.
"Overseas developments must be taken into account in guiding
economic policy, including monetary policy," Economics Minister
Motohisa Furukawa told a news conference when asked whether the
BOJ should follow the Fed and ease policy next week.
Azumi also said he hoped the central bank would "respond as
appropriate" to signs of economic weakness, taking into account
the government's economic assessment.
Japanese government bond prices rose on Friday due to
growing expectations the BOJ would follow the Fed's steps with
some stimulus action of its own.
BOJ UNDER HEAT
The world's third-largest economy expanded less than
expected in the second quarter and analysts now expect growth to
stall for the rest of this year as Europe's debt crisis and
subdued Chinese growth cloud the outlook.
Akio Toyoda, head of Japan's automobile lobby, called for
bolder government and BOJ action to stem yen rises, warning on
Friday that if the yen stayed too strong, companies may no
longer be able to cover the pain with cost cuts.
But while policymakers repeatedly threaten intervention,
Tokyo has refrained from stepping into the market after spending
9 trillion yen in unilateral action late last year.
Market players say Japan won't be able to intervene again
easily given the international criticism it provokes, making
further monetary easing the more likely option.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa already faced calls for
bolder action in a meeting to discuss the government's monthly
economic report, with one cabinet minister urging the central
bank to opt for a big, Fed-style stimulus.
Shirakawa declined to comment on what the BOJ could do next
week, only replying that it would guide policy appropriately,
according to a government official present at the meeting.
But he told business leaders last month that yen rises posed
a "big negative impact on the economy", in a sign of how mindful
the BOJ was of the pain from a strong yen.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and loosened policy
via an increase in asset purchases in February, and followed up
with another easing in April. It has stood pat since then.
Even if it holds fire next week, the BOJ is expected to
offer a bleaker view of the economy than last month, and cut its
assessment on exports and output, keeping alive expectations of
near-term easing.