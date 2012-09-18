* Decision expected around 0300-0500 GMT
* Fed stimulus, China protests add pressure on BOJ
* Decision will be close call with yen off highs
* BOJ to cut economic view, signal readiness to act
* Comments from governor's briefing seen after 0715 GMT
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Sept 19 The Bank of Japan will likely
consider easing monetary policy on Wednesday or signal its
readiness to do so next month, as slowing global growth and
rising tensions with trading partner China risk delaying a
recovery in the export-reliant economy.
The Federal Reserve's stimulus measures last week have
heightened pressure on the Japanese central bank to follow suit
with its own steps to support an economy feeling the pinch from
a strong yen and the widening fallout from Europe's debt crisis.
An escalating territorial dispute with China, Japan's
biggest trading partner, adds to headaches for policymakers and
may nudge the central bank into action as anti-Japan protests
force Japanese firms to suspend operations, some analysts say.
But the decision will be a close call with action hardly a
foregone conclusion due to reluctance within the BOJ to use its
limited policy options so soon.
"The BOJ probably wanted to wait a bit longer to scrutinise
more data. But there's now more than a 50 percent chance it will
ease on Wednesday, given developments in China," said Izuru
Kato, chief economist at Totan Research in Tokyo.
"Unless it's convinced that things will turn up later this
autumn, the BOJ would have to act now," he said. Kato expected
the protests in China to inflict devastating damage on Japanese
exports in coming months.
If the BOJ were to act, its most likely option would be to
expand its main monetary easing tool, a 70-trillion-yen ($888
billion) asset buying and loan programme, by 5 trillion or 10
trillion yen with most of the increase to be for purchases of
government bonds and short-term securities, analysts say.
The BOJ may not extend the June 2013 deadline for meeting
the target but may scrap the minimum 0.1 percent rate for buying
government bonds under the programme to smoothen purchases.
The central bank is also set to revise down its assessment
of the economy from last month, when it said growth was starting
to pick up moderately, said sources familiar with its thinking.
By offering a bleaker view of the economy, the BOJ -- even
if it stands pat on Wednesday -- will keep alive expectations of
easing next month, when it is seen cutting its long-term growth
projections in a twice-yearly outlook report, analysts say.
Market players are mixed on whether the BOJ will muster new
stimulus steps now. The dollar rose near 79 yen on Tuesday, well
above a seven-month low of 77.13 yen hit last week, as
speculation of action pressured the yen. But bond prices fell as
the yen weakness dashed expectations of immediate easing.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and loosened policy
in February, and followed up with another easing in April. It
has stood pat since then on hope that exports will soon pick up
and help the economy resume a moderate recovery.
But the world's third-largest economy expanded less than
expected in the second quarter and analysts now expect growth to
stall for the rest of this year as Europe's debt crisis and
subdued Chinese growth cloud the outlook.
The yen is off record highs hit last year and Tokyo share
prices are benefiting from a global stock rally driven by
pledges of bold stimulus by the Fed and the European Central
Bank, giving the BOJ some breathing space.
Still, the government, which cut its economic assessment
last week, piled fresh pressure on the central bank to expand
stimulus with the finance minister voicing hope that it would
"respond as appropriate" to signs of economic weakness.
That could nudge the BOJ into action as many central bankers
are already less convinced of Japan's recovery prospects and
admit that the timing of a pickup will be delayed.
"Given recent weak signs in the economy, the BOJ isn't
easing enough," said Kyohei Morita, chief Japan economist at
Barclays Capital, who expects the BOJ to ease next month.
"An action on Wednesday would be a surprise but only in the
sense that the timing was a bit earlier than expected."