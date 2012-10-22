* Exports -10.3 pct in Sept yr/yr -9.6 pct expected
* China friction hits exports, more impacts seen ahead
* Manufacturing mood at lowest since 2010 on China row
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's exports tumbled at their
sharpest pace since the aftermath of last year's earthquake in
the year to September, while manufacturers' mood hit its lowest
since early 2010, data published on Monday showed, a sign the
diplomatic row with China is further hurting the export-reliant
economy.
The latest data reinforce concerns that Japan, the world's
third largest economy, may slide back into recession as sales to
China and Europe sag amid the global slowdown and demand at home
led by rebuilding from last year's earthquake and tsunami
disaster loses momentum.
They weak figures pile pressure on the Bank of Japan to
stimulate the economy, and it will likely cut its economic
forecasts and ponder further easing monetary policy at its Oct.
30 meeting, according to sources familiar with its thinking.
Exports fell 10.3 percent in the year to September, against
a 9.6 percent drop expected by economists, down for four months
in a row, as shipments of cars, ships and electronics slumped,
Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday.
It matched the decline registered in May 2011 and posted the
sharpest fall since April that year after the massive earthquake
and tsunami devastated Japan's northeast and crippled supply
chains.
Separately, Japanese manufacturers' sentiment hit its lowest
since January 2010 and is expected to stay negative in the
coming months, a Reuters poll showed, with many firms citing
anti-Japanese sentiment in China as a negative
factor.
Adding to concerns about China's slowdown, Sino-Japanese
ties have deteriorated sharply since last month when a row over
disputed islands led to violent anti-Japanese protests across
China and badly hurt trade.
"The worsening of exports reflected both the global slowdown
and anti-Japan protests in China. Exports will likely fall even
further and the trade deficit will grow in October as the impact
from the boycotting of Japanese products will play out more
clearly in October," said Naoki Iizuka, an economist at
Citigroup Global Markets Japan in Tokyo.
"The slowdown in exports to China will likely hit sectors
such as automobiles, electronics and general machinery harder in
the coming months, and that could further dampen Japanese firms'
capital spending," Citigroup's Iizuka said, adding that the BOJ
was likely to ease policy further next week and cut its
estimate on export performance.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told his cabinet last week to
prepare a fresh stimulus package by next month, but the plan's
limited scope and lack of detail failed to impress markets.
CHINA IMPACTS
Exports to China, which overtook the United States as
Japan's top market in 2009, fell 14.1 percent in September from
a year earlier, the biggest decline since January. Shipments to
the European Union also dropped a striking 21.1 percent.
Shipments to the United States, the No. 2 export destination
for Japan, rose an annual 0.9 percent, sharply slowing from a
10.3 percent gain in August. U.S.-bound shipments stood at 933
billion yen ($11.75 billion), closer to exports to China worth
954 billion yen.
Japanese carmakers reported tumbling sales in China for
September - with Toyota's almost halving - confirming the impact
of a territorial row between the two countries and raising
concerns about their future in the world's biggest auto market.
Japan recorded a trade deficit of 558.6 billion yen in
September against a 570.1 billion yen gap expected, a record
amount for the month of September.
It was the third straight month of trade deficits, in a
worrying signal that Japan's ability to finance its debt may be
gradually diminishing, while companies are shifting their
production overseas to cope with the strong yen.
In the Reuters Tankan for October, the manufacturers'
sentiment index, derived by subtracting the percentage of
pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, fell 12 points to
minus 17, the sharpest drop since the aftermath of the March
2011 earthquake.
The manufacturing index is expected to improve only slightly
to minus 13 in January.
Japan's economy outperformed most of its peers in the Group
of Seven in the first half of this year, helped by solid private
consumption and reconstruction spending.
However, weak external demand and a strong yen have led
analysts to project growth will likely stall for the rest of
this year, with some anticipating Japan may fall back into
recession.