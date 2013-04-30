* March household spending up; fastest pace since Feb 2004
* Jobless rate falls to 4-yr low, positive for domestic
demand
* Industrial output lagging improvement in household sector
By Stanley White and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, April 30 Japan's household spending
surged in March at the fastest pace in nine years in a sign that
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's bold efforts to end two decades of
stagnation are lifting consumer confidence and setting the stage
for an economic revival.
A recent run of data has provided encouraging early hope
that Abe's push for aggressive fiscal and monetary policies to
get the world's third-largest economy motoring is having the
desired effect.
Separate data on Tuesday also showed the jobless rate fell
to the lowest in more than four years, providing another piece
of evidence that domestic demand could play a critical role in
underwriting economic growth in coming months.
While Japan's industrial production rose less than expected
in March due to tepid demand overseas, economists are confident
that exports and factory output will eventually pick up due to a
weaker yen.
On the whole, the figures suggest that expectations for
Abe's combination of fiscal spending, monetary stimulus and
structural reforms, known as "Abenomics," are having a positive
impact on the household sector although the corporate sector is
lagging behind.
"I expect the first quarter gross domestic product growth to
exceed an annualised 2 percent, and if the corporate sector
catches up with households, the pace of growth could
accelerate," said Yoshiki Shinke, senior economist, Dai-Ichi
Life Research Institute.
"Recovery in exports has been slow and so has industrial
output, but as a weak yen is expected to impact shipments from
now on, exports and factory output will pick up in coming
months."
Abe's policy mix has so far driven the yen to a
four-year low against the dollar and sparked a 50 percent rally
in Japanese share prices from November, which has helped buoy
consumer sentiment.
Confidence in Japan received another boost on April 4 when
the Bank of Japan launched its radical monetary expansion
campaign, promising to inject about $1.4 trillion into the
economy in less than two years.
Household spending soared 5.2 percent in March from a year
earlier in price-adjusted real terms, Ministry of Internal
Affairs and Communications showed on Tuesday, as some individual
investors cashed in on gains in stocks to increase spending on
cars and home repairs.
That blew past the median estimate for a 1.8 percent annual
increase and was the fastest gain since a 5.3 percent rise in
the year to February 2004.
Such a big increase in spending is unlikely to be
sustainable, and there are worries that wages have been slow to
improve.
Economists have also warned in the past that the sample size
for household spending is small and easily swayed by big ticket
purchases.
Still, they expect consumer spending will continue to expand
at a more reasonable pace as individual investors cash in on
stock gains.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.1
percent in March, the lowest since 4.0 percent in November 2008,
figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed. That compared
with economists' median forecast of 4.3 percent,
The jobs-to-applicants ratio was at 0.86, which matched the
level seen in August 2008, separate data from the labour
ministry showed.
One worrying sign was the slow uptick in industrial
production, which rose a less-than-expected 0.2 percent in
March, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise
0.8 percent in April and fall 0.3 percent in May, the data
showed.
Japanese retail sales fell 0.3 percent in March from a year
earlier, according to a separate release from the Ministry of
Economy, Trade and Industry.
That was counter to the median estimate for a 0.6 percent
annual increase, but economists say the data may not accurately
reflect consumption, because it does not include spending on
services.
Overall, policymakers will be encouraged by the improving
mood among consumers. Data earlier this month showed Japanese
consumer confidence rose in March to the highest level in almost
six years, an important signal as Abe's policies rely heavily on
expectations for future growth and prices.
Household spending is a crucial leg in reigniting growth,
and in this respect Tuesday's data should come as a relief to
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda as he aims to get the economy to
generate 2 percent inflation in roughly two years.
Kuroda wants to raise inflation expectations in order to
boost consumer spending and encourage capital consumption,
leading to a virtuous circle that pushes consumer prices higher.