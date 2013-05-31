* April core CPI -0.4 pct yr/yr, as expected
* April output +1.7 pct from March vs forecast +0.6 pct
* Manufacturers forecast output weakness
* Tokyo prices rises for first time in more than 4 yrs
* Apple joins Tiffany in raising prices on weak yen
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, May 31 Japan's factory output accelerated
in April and deflation abated a bit as a weaker yen and firmer
overseas demand boosted growth, boding well for Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's efforts to shake the world's third-largest economy
out of nearly two decades of falling prices and sluggish growth.
But core consumer prices continued to fall and manufacturers
forecast further weakness ahead, government data showed on
Friday, underscoring the challenges the Bank of Japan, under new
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, faces in meeting its 2-percent
inflation target.
"The deflationary trend shows no signs of changing,"
said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life
Insurance in Tokyo. He forecast the economy will continue to
recover through the latter part of the fiscal year to March
2014.
"Expectations for deflation, deeply embedded among the
public, are very persistent," Kodama said. "It appears quite
difficult for monetary easing implemented by Governor Kuroda to
achieve a positive cycle of inflation and economic recovery."
Still, tentative signs are growing that Abe and the BOJ may
be starting to win the battle against deflation.
Tokyo prices turned higher for the first time in more than
four years. And Apple Inc raised the prices of iPads
and iPods in Japan on Friday, following the likes of luxury
jewellery maker Tiffany & Co, German appliance maker
Miele and Volkswagen AG in raising prices as a
result of the weaker yen.
Kuroda's BOJ unleashed the world's most intense burst of
stimulus in April, promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the
economy in less than two years to halt the yen's rise and
generate inflation of 2 percent.
The move has bolstered Japanese share prices to five-year
highs. But the massive scale of the BOJ's buying jolted bond
markets and pushed up yields, casting doubt on the effectiveness
of its policy aimed at slashing borrowing costs.
Core consumer prices, which include oil but exclude volatile
costs for fresh food, fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier,
matching the median market forecast. The sixth straight fall was
a bit narrower than the 0.5 percent decline in March.
Industrial output rose 1.7 percent in April from March for a
fifth consecutive increase, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry said, as a pick-up in exports prompts companies to
increase production. It marked the longest streak of gains
since production rose between March 2009 and April 2010.
The rise beat the market forecast for a 0.6 percent increase
and was faster than the 0.9 percent rise in March. Still, in a
sign that the gains remain fragile, manufacturers surveyed by
the ministry forecast production to be flat in May and fall 1.4
percent in June.
Private data showed that manufacturing expanded in May at
the fastest pace in almost a year.
The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index rose to a seasonally adjusted 51.5, the highest since
August, from 51.1 in April, staying above the 50 threshold that
separates expansion from contraction for a third month.
One surprise from Friday's data was that Tokyo core CPI rose
0.1 percent, turning positive for the first time since March
2009. Some economists said the rise was temporary but some said
it portends an earlier end to national deflation than previously
thought.
SMBC Nikko Securities and Dai-ichi Life Research Institute
both moved forward their forecasts for an end to national price
declines to May from June.
But Hiroaki Muto, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset
Management, said nationwide CPI is not turning higher fast
enough to meet the BOJ's target of 2-percent inflation in two
years.
"The economic recovery remains on track, as shown by
industrial production, but speculation is likely to increase in
the autumn that the BOJ will have to ease policy further," Muto
said.
The International Monetary Fund thinks "that the Bank of
Japan stands a chance of achieving this goal," said David
Lipton, the IMF's first deputy managing director.
"We would not be sure whether it would come a little
earlier, on time, or a little later than the goal that has been
set," Lipton told a Tokyo seminar.
"But we think that with forceful implementation of the
policy, backed up by the other arrows of Abenomics, the country
stands for the first time in a very long time a chance of
overcoming deflation and meeting the target."
STRUCTURAL REFORMS KEY
Japan's economy grew a faster-than-expected 0.9 percent in
January-March from the previous quarter, as private consumption
and the export rebound led a recovery from a slump last year.
Economists expect the recovery to firm up in the coming
quarters backed by exports and private consumption. But risks to
the outlook remain, including uncertainty in the global economy,
underlined recently by a string of weak data from the United
States and China, Japan's two biggest export markets.
"Abenomics," which has caused Tokyo shares to soar in recent
months and the yen to fall sharply, appears to be showing early
success. But the gains have been cast into doubt in the past few
weeks as the bond market has become volatile and Tokyo shares
have slumped sharply.
The government is under pressure to build on the improved
sentiment by undertaking painful structural reforms, such as
deregulation, to foster more sustainable growth.