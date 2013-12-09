* Manufacturers' Dec sentiment index +17, service sector +25
* Index seen up further in March, boding well for BOJ tankan
* Recovery broadening helped by demand before sales tax hike
* Q3 GDP revised down to +0.3 pct vs preliminary +0.5 pct
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japanese business confidence
improved in the three months to December and is predicted to
continue rising, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, adding to
evidence of a steady recovery in the world's third-largest
economy.
The positive outcome suggests the central bank's closely
watched "tankan" quarterly survey, due out on Dec. 16, will show
a continued recovery in business sentiment as the benefits of
premier Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies broaden.
Data released on Monday showed Japan's economy expanded less
than expected in July-September, suggesting that the recovery
remains fragile due to soft global demand.
Still, analysts were optimistic about the medium-term
outlook.
"There are already signs that exports and capital
expenditure are recovering, so I am not pessimistic about the
outlook," said Yasuo Yamamoto, senior economist at Mizuho
Research Institute in Tokyo.
"Economic growth should start accelerating again in the
fourth quarter as domestic demand strengthens before the sales
tax increase."
Third-quarter growth was revised down to a 0.3 percent
increase from a preliminary 0.5 percent rise, compared with a
median market forecast centered on a 0.4 percent increase.
That translates into an annualised 1.1 percent growth, down
from an initial reading of 1.9 percent and lower than that of
the U.S. economy, which grew at a 3.6 percent annual rate.
The downward revision was partly due to slower than expected
growth in capital expenditure, which was revised down to flat
growth from a preliminary 0.2 percent increase.
BOJ ON HOLD FOR NOW
The Reuters Tankan, which has a close co-relation to the
BOJ's tankan survey, showed the indexes gauging sentiment for
manufacturers and service-sector firms both improved five points
from three months ago.
Manufacturers' business confidence rose for a second
straight month in December to hit a three-year high, as the weak
yen helped boost exports of cars and electronics goods.
Service-sector mood also improved for to its best reading in
more than 6-1/2 years, as consumers tried to beat a sales tax
hike scheduled in April next year.
Both manufacturers and non-manufacturers expect business
conditions to improve further in the next three months,
suggesting that growth will pick up pace toward the current
fiscal year-end in March.
While the government's stimulus package will ease some of
the pain from the sales tax hike expected next April, some
policymakers fret about the slow recovery in exports and
overseas growth.
If the economy faces a severe downturn as a result, it may
increase pressure on the BOJ to expand its already massive
monetary stimulus next year, some analysts say.
For now, the BOJ is likely to stand pat after having stunned
markets in April by pledging to double base money via aggressive
asset purchases to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two
years.
The central bank is widely expected to keep monetary
settings unchanged at its rate review next week.