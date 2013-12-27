* Nov core CPI up 1.2 pct yr/yr vs forecast 1.1 pct rise
* Analysts sceptical if inflation to accelerate; wages key
* Factory output up 0.1 pct in Nov vs forecast 0.4 pct rise
* Job availability hits 6-year high, retail sales jump
* Overall cash earnings up for first time in 5 months in Nov
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Dec 27 Japan passed the halfway mark
towards its inflation goal last month as prices rose the most in
five years, while regular wages halted 17 months of declines,
underlining progress under Abenomics on two key fronts to
revitalise the economy.
Factory output rose for a third straight month, retail sales
jumped and job availability hit a six-year high, other data
showed on Friday, adding to growing signs that the recovery in
the world's No. 3 economy is gathering momentum.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who took office a year ago, is
leading a push to conquer years of growth-sapping deflation
during which companies and households held off on spending on
the assumption that prices would not rise.
Friday's data showed progress towards the central bank's
target of 2 percent inflation by around 2015. But achieving that
goal could prove challenging when prices lose support from a
weak yen - which inflates import costs - in year-on-year
comparisons next year.
Whether employers increase wages, which have barely risen
for years, remains key, analysts say.
"Consumer prices show signs of being pushed up by the weak
yen, so we're still looking at cost-push inflation," said Yasuo
Yamamoto, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute in
Tokyo. "It remains to be seen how strongly wages will rise."
The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes volatile costs of fresh food, rose 1.2 percent in
November from a year earlier, government data showed. That was
roughly in line with a median market forecast for a 1.1 percent
increase.
It was the fastest pace of growth since a 1.9 percent
increase in October 2008, when a spike in global commodity
prices pushed up import costs.
And in a sign of broadening inflation, the so-called
core-core inflation index - which excludes food and energy
prices and is similar to the core index used in the United
States - rose 0.6 percent in the year to November. That marked
the second straight month of gains and the biggest increase
since August 1998.
Factory output rose 0.1 percent in November, less than a
median market forecast for a 0.4 percent increase, although
manufacturers surveyed by the government expect production to
rise in December and January.
SIGNS OF WAGE GAINS
The Bank of Japan launched an intense burst of monetary
stimulus in April, pledging to accelerate inflation to 2 percent
in roughly two years via aggressive asset purchases in a country
mired in deflation.
Japan's economic growth slowed in the third quarter due to
soft exports after outpacing its G7 counterparts in the first
half of this year.
Analysts expect the economy to pick up again as consumers
try to beat a sales tax hike in April next year, although they
worry about the damage the higher tax could do to the economy in
the latter half of next year.
The BOJ's governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, has repeatedly said the
pain from the sales tax hike will be temporary and will not
derail the path towards achieving the bank's 2 percent price
target.
He has also said wages need to rise for the BOJ to achieve
its price target and for household spending to sustain strength.
"For now, the BOJ is claiming victory," said Atsushi Mizuno,
a former Bank of Japan board member and now vice-chairman of
fixed income for Asia-Pacific at Credit Suisse.
"But next year, the BOJ needs to communicate more why 2
percent inflation will lead to sustainable economic growth - its
more essential mandate than the 2 percent price stability
target," he said.
In other data on Friday, wage earners' total cash earnings
rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in November, up for the first time
in five months in a sign that upward momentum for salaries is
starting to pick up. Regular pay, which excludes overtime and
special payments like bonuses, was flat, the first time it has
stopped falling in 18 months.
In a sign of a tightening job market, the jobs-to-applicants
ratio improved to 1.00 in November, meaning one job was
available for each job seeker, from 0.98 in October.
This was the strongest demand for workers since the ratio
was 1.01 in October 2007, as demand for real estate and other
services led to labour shortages at some non-manufacturers.
Retail sales rose 4.0 percent in November from a year
earlier, exceeding the median forecast for a 2.9 percent
increase, partly due to demand ahead of a planned increase in
the sales tax next year.