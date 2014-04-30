CORRECTED-MOVES-Russell Investments named Joseph Linhares EMEA head
April 25 Asset manager Russell Investments Ltd named Joseph Linhares head of Europe, Middle east and Africa (EMEA).
TOKYO, April 30 WATCH LIVE: link.reuters.com/qut88v
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gives a press conference following the central bank's policy meeting. Japanese language only.
LAGOS, April 25 The Nigerian naira was quoted 18.3 percent weaker for portfolio investors on Tuesday compared with the interbank rate, a day after the central bank said it would allow investors to trade the currency at market determined rates.