* Q1 annualised GDP +5.9 pct vs f'cast +4.2 pct
* Consumption supports growth before sales tax rise
* Capex rises at fastest pace in more than 2 years
* Focus on pace of recovery after sales tax hike
By Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's economy clocked its
fastest pace of growth in more than two years in the first
quarter as consumer spending jumped and business investment
turned surprisingly strong in a sign of confidence in the
prospects for future growth.
The upturn in capital spending - long a weak spot in Japan -
could raise hopes the economy will have enough momentum to tide
over an expected slump following an April 1 sales tax hike,
easing pressure on the Bank of Japan for further stimulus to
support growth.
Still, analysts also say the economy faces the risks in
coming quarters of consumer demand not bouncing back
convincingly after the sales tax increase and exports staying
weak.
"Corporate earnings have been improving and some facilities
have been ageing, so some firms felt they could not delay
capital expenditure any longer," said Norio Miyagawa, a senior
economist at Mizuho Securities Research & Consulting Co.
"Nonmanufacturers are more confident about the economy.
Capex will continue to grow, but without investment from
manufacturers the pace will be gradual."
Gross domestic product in the world's third-biggest economy
rose at an annualised rate of 5.9 percent in the January-March
period, government data showed on Thursday, as consumers rushed
to buy before the sales tax increase to 8 percent from 5
percent.
The result handily beat expectations of 4.2 percent growth
in a Reuters poll of economists and marked the fastest expansion
since the third quarter of 2011, when the country was recovering
from a devastating earthquake and nuclear disaster.
Capital spending rose 4.9 percent on the quarter, more than
double the median estimate for 2.1 percent growth and the
fastest expansion since October-December 2011, as companies used
increased profits to invest in factories and equipment.
A Cabinet Office official cited spending by firms to upgrade
their Windows operating systems and strong demand for
construction machinery.
The capital spending figure could be encouraging for Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe, who is keen for Japan Inc to spend more of
its cash pile worth over 200 trillion yen ($2 trillion) and
raise wages to help drive a sustainable economic recovery.
TEMPORARY PULLBACK
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Japan's economy expanded 1.5
percent, more than the median estimate for 1.0 percent growth.
It was the sixth consecutive quarter of expansion.
Private consumption, which makes up about 60 percent of the
economy, rose 2.1 percent from the previous quarter. That
matched a high last seen in the first quarter of 1997, just
before the last increase in the sales tax.
Analysts and policymakers expect the economy to slump
temporarily in the current quarter due to a pullback in consumer
spending after the sales tax rise, before returning to moderate
growth in the following quarters.
"We expect the economy will contract at an annualised rate
of around 5 percent for April-June but will likely grow
around the 2 percent level for July-September," said Taro Saito,
senior economist at NLI Research Institute.
"The economy is expected to return to moderate growth after
a temporary pullback, which is largely in line with the Bank of
Japan's scenario. It is hard to consider the BOJ will ease
judging from an economic growth and price increase perspective."
Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday that the
weakness in consumption after the tax rise was within
expectations and temporary, adding that he hoped spending would
recover as the job market improves.
Meanwhile, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said companies were
making progress passing on the cost of the tax rise to
consumers.
Kuroda has repeatedly expressed confidence that the economy
can withstand the impact from the tax rise and is on track to
meet the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, easing
speculation that the BOJ may need to launch additional easing.
Still, some analysts have said that if exports remain
feeble, the BOJ may be forced as soon as July to expand stimulus
by ramping up its purchases of government bonds and other
assets.
The GDP data showed that external demand shaved off 0.3
percentage point from quarterly growth, the third straight
quarter of subtraction for the traditionally export-reliant
economy.
($1 = 101.8050 Japanese Yen)
