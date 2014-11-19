* BOJ maintains massive stimulus as widely expected
* BOJ sticks to view economy recovering moderately
* Kuroda says core CPI may briefly slip below 1 pct
* Weak GDP may force BOJ to cut growth forecast in Jan
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
TOKYO, Nov 19 The head of the Bank of Japan
warned on Wednesday that the government is solely responsible
for maintaining trust in the country's finances, in a thinly
veiled show of discontent over premier Shinzo Abe's decision to
postpone a sales tax increase.
While Haruhiko Kuroda avoided directly criticising the delay
in the tax increase, which had been slated for next October, he
urged the government to meet its fiscal target and abide by last
January's agreement with the central bank.
Under that agreement, the BOJ pledged to hold responsibility
for meeting its inflation target, while the government promised
to take steps to fix Japan's tattered finances.
"We hope the government steadily implements measures ... to
create a sustainable fiscal structure," Kuroda told a news
conference on Wednesday after a central bank policy meeting.
"Fiscal discipline is the responsibility of the government
and parliament, not that of the central bank," said Kuroda, who
had repeatedly urged Abe to proceed with the tax hike.
Abe announced on Tuesday that he would call an early
election to seek a fresh mandate for his economic policies, and
delayed a second increase in the tax by 18 months to April 2017.
Abe justified his decision by pointing to Monday's data
showing the economy unexpectedly slipped into recession in the
third quarter due to the lingering impact on spending from a
sales tax hike in April.
In a widely expected move, the BOJ voted to continue its
massive stimulus efforts by purchasing more government bonds and
risky assets to increase base money at an annual pace of 80
trillion yen ($683 billion).
MORE HEADACHES
The postponement of the tax hike compounds problems for
Kuroda, who already faces a divided board and markets that are
questioning his credibility.
Board member Takahide Kiuchi, a sceptic of the current
quantitative easing programme, dissented to Wednesday's policy
decision in a show of his continued disapproval to last month's
surprise monetary easing that was made by a closely split vote.
Kuroda said last month's easing was not intended to nudge
Abe into proceeding with the tax hike.
"It was solely aimed at ensuring we achieve our 2 percent
inflation target. I've never felt that (last month's easing) was
wrong or that we should have waited longer," he said.
But the delay in raising the tax stokes worries that the
BOJ's ultra-easy monetary stance is bank-rolling an alarmingly
high public debt, already the highest among major economies.
"The government's decision to delay the sales tax hike has
taken the BOJ further into monetisation. This is an
uncomfortable position for Kuroda," said Hiroaki Muto, senior
economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management."
UPBEAT VIEW INTACT
Despite the dismal third-quarter, the BOJ maintained its
view that the economy remained on a moderate recovery trend,
stressing that companies continue to raise wages and spending.
But the second straight quarter of contraction will almost
certainly force it to cut its forecast of a 0.5 percent economic
expansion for the current fiscal year at a quarterly review of
long-term projections in January, analysts say.
Sluggish economic growth will weigh on consumer inflation,
which is still roughly half the 2 percent level targeted by the
BOJ. Kuroda, who just a few months ago said core consumer
inflation was unlikely to slip below 1 percent, acknowledged
that level may be breached in the coming months due largely to
slumping oil prices.
"Both prices and the economy are undershooting the BOJ's
forecasts. That will heighten market expectations of further
easing," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life
Research Institute.
(1 US dollar = 117.0800 Japanese yen)
