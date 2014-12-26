* Nationwide core CPI up 2.7 pct, matching f'cast
* Excluding tax hike, core CPI slows to 0.7 pct-data
* Output unexpectedly falls, consumption remains weak
* Econmin Amari says output fall seen temporary
* Inflation expectations at lowest since Kuroda heads BOJ
By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Dec 26 Japanese annual core consumer
inflation slowed for a fourth straight month in November due
largely to sliding oil prices, highlighting the challenges the
central bank faces in achieving its 2 percent inflation target.
Factory output unexpectedly fell and real wages marked the
steepest drop in five years, underscoring the fragility of the
recovery and dealing a blow to premier Shinzo Abe's stimulus
policies aimed at pulling the economy out of stagnation.
The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile
fresh food but includes oil products, rose 2.7 percent in
November from a year earlier, matching a median market forecast,
government data showed on Friday.
Stripping out the effects of a sales tax hike in April, core
consumer inflation was 0.7 percent, slowing from 0.9 percent in
October and far below the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target.
"While the economy is recovering, falling oil prices and
slowing inflation will force the BOJ to ease policy further at
some point next year," said Hiroshi Watanabe, senior economist
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
In a worrying sign for the central bank, inflation-linked
government bond prices slumped over the past
several weeks as investors' inflation expectations hit their
lowest since Haruhiko Kuroda became BOJ governor in March 2013.
Japan's economy slipped into recession in the wake of
April's tax hike, though analysts expect growth to rebound in
the current quarter as exports and output pick up.
Factory output slid 0.6 percent in November after two
straight months of gains, largely the effect of big-ticket items
such as computer chip-making equipment and boilers boosting
October output and confounding market expectations of a 0.8
percent rise.
In a glimmer of hope, however, manufacturers surveyed by the
government expect output to rise 3.2 percent in December and
increase 5.7 percent in January.
Economics Minister Akira Amari told reporters the drop in
November was likely a temporary blip, given the sharp increase
projected for coming months.
Kuroda stressed last week that Japan was on track to hit the
price goal, shrugging off speculation that a recent plunge in
oil prices would weigh on consumer prices and force him to ease
policy again early next year.
But many analysts remain doubtful that the BOJ can meet its
pledge of accelerating inflation to 2 percent in the next fiscal
year, beginning in April 2015.
Reflecting the recovery, job availability hit a 22-year high
and the number of part-time workers exceeded 20 million for the
first time since relevant data became available in 1984.
But companies remained reluctant to increase wages, a bad
sign for consumption. Household spending fell 2.5 percent in the
year to November, against a market forecast for a 3.8 percent
drop.
