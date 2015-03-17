* Kuroda admits core CPI may briefly turn negative
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
TOKYO, March 17 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said lower energy costs may push consumer prices into
negative territory but it won't derail a pick-up in inflation as
the economy recovers, signalling that he sees no immediate need
to expand stimulus.
Nearly two years into his tenure, Kuroda continues to
wrestle with weak prices that have kept alive expectations the
central bank will ease again this year to reach its 2 percent
inflation target.
The BOJ maintained its massive stimulus programme on Tuesday
but offered a slightly more downbeat view on prices, saying
inflation will hover around zero for the time being.
"Depending on oil price moves, we can't rule out the
possibility that core consumer prices will fall slightly
year-on-year," Kuroda told a news conference.
But he said prospects of improving wages and economic growth
will underpin inflation expectations.
"For now, I don't think the underlying slowdown in
inflation, driven largely by sharp falls in oil prices, will
immediately affect the broad price trend," he said.
His remarks echo a concerted signal BOJ policymakers have
sent to investors that while they expect inflation to grind to a
halt in coming months, they see no need to respond unless the
price weakness hits inflation expectations.
"There's absolutely no change to our stance of aiming to
achieve our 2 percent inflation target at the earliest date
possible with a timeframe of roughly two years," said Kuroda,
who will mark two years in office on Friday.
The BOJ has stood pat on policy since expanding its massive
stimulus programme in October last year to prevent slumping oil
prices, and a subsequent slowdown in inflation, from delaying a
sustained end to deflation.
DOUBTS REMAIN
Many analysts, however, remain unconvinced that Japan will
see inflation accelerate so quickly.
"Given that Japanese stocks are doing well, there's no need
to ease policy now," said Hiroaki Muto, senior economist at
Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
"However, the BOJ will probably have to push back its
two-year timeframe when it updates its forecasts in October,
which will raise questions about monetary easing."
At the news conference, Kuroda faced tough questions about
the BOJ's pledge - made in April 2013 - that it will hit the
price target in two years. One reporter urged him to admit the
deadline has become impossible to achieve.
Kuroda emphasised that inflation would turn up in the latter
half of the year as companies raise wages and the effects of
last year's oil price falls fade.
"I don't think achievement of the price target has become
particularly difficult," he said.
On Wednesday, Japan's biggest firms will announce wage plans
following annual talks with labour unions, the results of which
will be key to the success of premier Shinzo Abe's push to drive
Japan sustainably out of deflation.
The BOJ hopes companies that reaped huge profits from a weak
yen will boost regular pay and help lift consumption.
