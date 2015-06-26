* Nationwide May core CPI up 0.1 pct vs f'cast flat growth
* May household spending up 4.8 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +3.4 pct
* Jobless rate at 18-year low but wage growth slow
* Rising food costs complicate BOJ's policy outlook
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, June 26 Japan's household spending rose
in May for the first time in more than a year, and a robust jobs
market fueled hopes that companies will begin lifting wages
needed to spark inflation towards the central bank's ambitious 2
percent goal.
The rebound offers some relief to the Bank of Japan, which
has worried about the slow pick-up in consumption after last
year's sales tax hike pinched household budgets.
But a steady rise in food prices, driven mostly by higher
import costs from a weak yen, underscores a dilemma the central
bank faces as it tries to accelerate demand-side inflation
without scaring consumers away from shopping.
Core consumer inflation rose just 0.1 percent in the year to
May as the effect of last year's oil rout lingered, highlighting
how far the BOJ is from hitting its price target.
"Consumption is recovering but the momentum isn't strong,"
said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research
Institute.
"Rising prices are good news for the BOJ in terms of
achieving its price target. But if they aren't driven by strong
demand and mostly for food prices, that may hit consumption."
Household spending rose 4.8 percent in May from a year
earlier, data showed on Friday, exceeding market forecasts and
marking the first increase since March last year.
The unemployment rate was steady at a 18-year low of 3.3
percent and job availability hit a two-decade high, laying the
grounds for companies to raise wages and deliver a sustained
recovery in consumption.
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM
Retailers are cautiously optimistic.
Beverage maker Suntory's new premium beer sold
double the company's estimate in the three months to May, while
department stores like Isetan Mitsukoshi are seeing
middle-income consumers buy more luxury watches.
"We're somewhat more confident about consumption," Yoji
Naka, head of Isetan Mitsukoshi's outlet in the central Tokyo
district of Nihonbashi told Reuters recently. "Spending (by
middle-income consumers) probably hit bottom and is regaining
momentum."
But analysts warn that pay rises have been too modest to
make up for steadily rising living costs.
A close look at the price data showed food prices, excluding
those for volatile fresh food items, rose 1.6 percent in the
year to May. More than 60 percent of food items making up the
inflation index saw prices rise, with consumers having to pay
more for goods ranging from chocolate bars to whisky.
"Rises in wages are limited and there are worries about the
outlook for the economy. If wages stay unchanged and prices are
to rise going ahead, people won't spend much," said Yuichi
Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.
The BOJ hopes wage rises will broaden and boost consumption,
making up for soft exports dragging on growth. Many policymakers
are reluctant to expand an already radical stimulus unless the
economy worsens sharply.
Japan emerged from last year's recession but growth is set
to slow to an annualised 1.3 percent in the second quarter from
3.9 percent in January-March, a Reuters poll showed.
If consumption fails to pick up, the BOJ will come under
pressure to do more particularly with inflation still distant
from its target. But there are complications.
The central bank may draw less praise than before from
politicians for expanding stimulus, given growing complaints
from them about the pain a weak yen inflicts on households
through rising import costs, analysts say.
"The government does not want further yen falls and such
political factors may prevent the BOJ from easing," said
Hidenobu Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Ritsuko Shimizu;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)