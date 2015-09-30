* August output -0.5 pct m/m vs forecast +1.0 pct
* Production seen up 0.1 pct in Sept, 4.4 pct in Oct
* Some economists say risk of recession rising
* Retail sales +0.8 pct y/y in Aug vs forecast +1.1 pct
* Eyes on BOJ tankan, more data for clues on outlook
(Adds PM Abe, analyst's quote and context on policy)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's factory output
unexpectedly fell for the second straight month in August,
fuelling worries the economy is slipping back into recession and
raising more doubts about whether the government can reignite
growth and end decades of deflation.
As a slowdown in China chills global growth, hitting
export-reliant Asia particularly hard, analysts say the Bank of
Japan may be forced to offer fresh stimulus as early as next
month in a bid to get the faltering economy back on track.
"In the absence of growth engines due to weakness in
external and domestic demand, the possibility is growing that
the economy has shrunk for a second straight quarter in
July-September and it may be slipping into a recession," said
Hidenobu Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
"Given weakening of the economy, the BOJ could ease policy
again next month, even though Governor (Haruhiko) Kuroda remains
bullish and the government is wary about further yen weakening
boosting the cost of imports."
The economy shrank an annualised 1.2 percent in April-June.
August factory output fell 0.5 percent month-on-month, trade
ministry data showed on Wednesday, short of a 1.0 percent
increase expected by analysts.
Not surprisingly, exporting industries led the decline.
These included general-purpose machinery, cars and China-bound
auto parts.
The cooling China economy has been adding to global
deflationary pressures in the form of crumbling commodity and
oil prices.
The Bank of Japan has been pumping billions of dollars into
the economy to spark inflation towards its 2 percent goal by
September 2016, and has remained adamant that prices will move
up over time despite faltering external and domestic demand.
However, few - if any - investors expect the target to be
reached as a renewed drop in oil costs saw prices fall for the
first time since the BOJ deployed its massive asset purchases
more than 2 years ago.
'ABENOMICS' UNDER FIRE
The weak indicators have rekindled doubts about Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's 'Abenomics' strategy of reviving growth
through fiscal expansion, monetary stimulus and structural
reforms.
Speaking in New York at a news conference on Tuesday, Abe
said: "We have come to the point where a bit more effort is
required," to pull the world's third-biggest economy out of
deflation.
The outlook for businesses also looked grim, with the trade
ministry cutting its assessment of industrial output, saying it
is weakening. Manufacturers surveyed by the trade ministry
expect output to rise just 0.1 percent in September before
bouncing 4.4 percent in October.
Separate data showed consumer spending also remained
fragile, with retail sales up just 0.8 percent in August from a
year earlier, slowing markedly from 1.8 percent growth in July.
The BOJ will scrutinise a batch of data - including its key
tankan survey due on Thursday and household spending
out Friday - at its policy review next week.
It has already pumped 180 trillion yen ($1.50 trillion) into
the economy since launching a massive stimulus programme in
April 2013, and each month gobbles up government bonds
equivalent to about 1 percent of Japan's GDP.
Analysts say the central bank won't be able to stay its hand
for too much longer.
"Additional easing by the Bank of Japan next month looks all
but inevitable," said Marcel Thieliant, economist at Capital
Economics.
($1 = 119.7900 yen)
