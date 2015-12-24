* Nov core CPI seen flat vs -0.1 pct yr/yr in Oct
* Household spending seen falling for 3rd month in row
* CPI, household spending, jobs data due 2330 GMT Dec 24
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Dec 25 Japan's core consumer prices were
likely flat in November from a year earlier after three straight
months of declines, a Reuters poll showed, as broadening price
hikes for food and grocery items offset some of the pressure
from slumping energy costs.
But household spending was expected to have suffered its
third straight month of annual declines, casting doubt on the
Bank of Japan's argument that robust consumption will allow
firms to keep raising prices and help accelerate inflation to
its ambitious 2 percent target.
"Consumption is picking up because real household income is
rising due to falling energy prices. But the pace is very slow,"
said Taro Saito, senior economist at NLI Research Institute.
"My main worry is that wages may not rise much next year,
given labour unions don't appear to be demanding big hikes. If
so, that could weigh on consumption in the future," he said.
The inflation, jobless rate and household spending data are
due out 8:30 a.m. on Friday (2330 GMT Thursday).
Wary of soft growth, the government plans nearly $800
billion of record spending in next fiscal year's budget.
The Bank of Japan also fined-tuned its massive stimulus
programme last week to ensure it can keep up or even accelerate
its money printing to achieve its ambitious 2 percent inflation
target.
The core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil
products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, was likely
unchanged in November from a year earlier, according to a
Reuters poll. That would follow a 0.1 percent drop in October.
Household spending likely fell 2.4 percent, the poll found,
underscoring the fragile state of the economy that narrowly
dodged recession in July-September.
The job market was expected to have remained tight. The
unemployment rate was estimated at 3.2 percent in November, up
from 3.1 percent in the previous month but still around levels
the BOJ considers as near full employment.
Policymakers are hoping that the tightening job market will
gradually nudge firms into accelerating wage hikes and underpin
household spending. But repeated calls from premier Shinzo Abe
to boost wages have so far fallen on deaf ears.
The BOJ, which sees wage hikes as key to achieving its
inflation target, will conduct a nationwide poll on corporate
wage plans that will be released on Jan. 18.
Revised wage data released on Thursday showed regular pay
rose 0.3 percent in the year to October, more than an initial
estimate of a 0.1 percent increase.
