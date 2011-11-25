(Adds BOJ governor's remarks)
* Oct core CPI -0.1 pct yr/yr as forecast
* CPI excluding food and energy points to deflation pressure
* Finmin Azumi:Japan will respond to speculative fx moves
* BOJ's Shirakawa warns on contagion from Europe's crisis
By Kaori Kaneko and Stanley White
TOKYO, Nov 25 Japan's core consumer prices
fell for the first time in four months in the year to October
after a cigarette tax hike a year ago dropped out from
calculations revealing persistent deflation caused by
chronically weak domestic demand.
In fact, November data for the Tokyo area showed deeper
declines that exceeded analysts' forecasts and backed the view
that the Bank of Japan will maintain ultra-easy monetary policy
for the foreseeable future.
A narrower measure of prices that excludes both food and
energy fell from a year ago in a sign that the world's
third-largest economy continued to struggle with lacklustre job
market, weak consumer demand and excess capacity.
Core consumer prices fell 0.1 percent as forecast in a sign
of weak aggregate demand as a strong yen and spillover from
Europe's sovereign debt crisis dampen export demand.
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa on Friday expressed
the central bank's growing alarm that the euro zone crisis may
bring more pain for the Japanese economy.
"Europe's sovereign problems have affected Japan through the
yen's strength and stock price falls. As emerging economies that
have close trading relations with Europe slow down, Japan's
exports to those economies may decline," Shirakawa said.
"The impact on the Japanese economy may grow bigger."
Japan's economy rebounded from a recession triggered by the
March 11 earthquake and tsunami and grew 1.5 percent in the
third quarter. But it is expected to slow sharply this quarter
as the initial spurt driven by companies restoring supply chains
and production facilities tails off.
With an expected boost from a $155 billion reconstruction
budget passed this week still some months away, policymakers in
Tokyo may feel pressure to help the economy again with
yen-selling intervention and monetary policy easing.
"The price data underscores the sluggishness of domestic
demand as the economy's recovery has taken a breather because of
a delay in reconstruction efforts and a global economic
slowdown," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin
Research Institute in Tokyo.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi pledged to shield exporters from
sharp currency moves while expressing frustration with Europe's
inability to contain the debt rout that has been driving nervous
investors away from the euro and into more stable markets such
as Japanese government debt. [ID:nL4E7MO2CB}
"It's really a shame because Europe's problems have started
to intensify just when we were starting to see some bright signs
on Japan's horizon," Azumi said.
FRESH WARNING
The yen hovered around 77.35 yen against the dollar
on Friday, having firmed gradually since Japan sold nearly $100
billion worth of yen last month, knocking it down from record a
record high of 75.31 per dollar.
More gains threatening Japan's recovery could spur further
action from the finance ministry and the BOJ. For now, however,
Shirakawa stuck with the bank's view that rebuilding efforts
from the devastating March 11 and continued growth in Japan's
main export markets in Asia should help sustain moderate
economic recovery.
"The outlook on the BOJ's easing measures will depend
largely on forex moves. Europe's debt problems are expected to
be prolonged and the effects from Japan's intervention and the
BOJ's easing steps may fade early next year," said Yuichi
Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.
"So there is a chance of additional BOJ easing in January or
February."
While the core consumer price index, which excludes volatile
prices of fresh food, inched down for the first time in four
months, the so-called core-core index, which also excludes
energy prices and is similar to the core U.S. index, fell 1.0
percent in the year to October.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.5 percent in the year to November,
compared with the median estimate for a 0.3 percent annual
decline.
Some economists say consumer prices could fall further in
coming months as a slowing global economy dents oil prices,
while deflationary pressures persist.
(Additional reporting by Rie Ishiguro, Writing by Tomasz
Janowski; Editing by Edmund Klamann)