* Oct industrial output +2.4 pct m/m vs f'cast +1.0 pct
* Companies see Nov output -0.1 pct, Dec output +2.7 pct
* Thai floods had less impact on supply chains than expected
* Europe's woes still pose risks to external demand
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Nov 30 Japanese factory output rose
more than expected in October in a tentative sign that flooding
in Thailand had a smaller impact on supply chains than initially
feared, but the outlook is clouded by the threat of Europe's
deepening debt woes.
Industrial output rose 2.4 percent in October, beating a
median forecast for a 1.0 percent increase. That followed a 3.3
percent decline in September, which was the first drop since the
devastating earthquake and tsunami in March.
The data suggests that the world's third-largest economy,
which recovered from a slump caused by the quake, stands a
better chance of avoiding a soft patch before an expected boost
from a $155 billion reconstruction budget still some months
away.
Policymakers have tried to soften the impact of yen rises
through currency market intervention and monetary easing, but
they may feel pressure to act again to ensure recovery remains
on track at least until reconstruction spending kicks in.
"Carmakers are increasing production to make up for
production lost after the earthquake," said Norio Miyagawa, a
senior economist at Mizuho Securities Research & Consulting.
"Also, the impact from flooding in Thailand is less then
expected. The trend is output is recovering, but there are a lot
of risks to exports because of Europe's debt problems."
Transport machinery makers' output rose 11.6 percent in
October, with auto-parts makers increasing output by 8.4 percent
as some boosted domestic production to make up for disruptions
in Thailand, a government official said at a briefing.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry expect output to fall 0.1 percent in November and
increase 2.7 percent in December.
The forecast for November likely reflects to some extent the
effect of output disruptions caused by widespread flooding in
Thailand's manufacturing base, where many Japanese companies
build goods or parts, Mizuho's Miyagawa said.
Telecommunications equipment makers expect output to have
fallen 14.1 percent in November, with some citing parts
shortages due to the Thai flooding. But they expect output to
increase 29.3 percent in December, as they plan to make up for
the shortfall, the government official said.
The Markit/JMMA Purchasing Managers Index showed
manufacturing contracted in November at the fastest pace since
the March earthquake, in another sign of the impending impact
from the Thai floods and slowing growth in China.
If industrial output growth in November and December is as
forecast, output will rise 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter
from the previous quarter, the official said.
Japan's economy rebounded from a recession triggered by the
earthquake and tsunami, but is expected to slow sharply this
quarter as the initial spurt driven by companies restoring
supply chains and production facilities tails off.
The Bank of Japan predicts exports and output will likely be
flat for the time being before resuming a moderate increase. But
that outlook is highly uncertain due to slowing global growth
and the pain from a strong yen, it says.
The BOJ, due to hold this year's last scheduled policy
review on Dec. 20-21, has signalled its readiness to ease policy
again if its scenario of a moderate economic recovery comes
under threat.