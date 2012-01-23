* Policy rate seen on hold at 0-0.1 pct
* BOJ expected to hold off on boosting asset buying
* BOJ to stick to recovery view, may warn of risks
* Decision expected 0330-0530 GMT
* Comments from Shirakawa briefing likely after 0715 GMT
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Jan 24 The Bank of Japan is
expected to cut its economic forecasts and warn of risks posed
by Europe's debt crisis but keep monetary policy steady on
Tuesday, counting on spending for rebuilding from the March
earthquake to support a fragile recovery.
The central bank is keeping a wary eye on developments in
Europe as Greece teeters on the edge of default, with some not
ruling out a worsening of the crisis that could knock Japan back
into recession.
But with the chance of this happening slim for now, the BOJ
is seen saving its limited policy options in case renewed market
turmoil or a prolonged slump in overseas growth threaten Japan's
return to a moderate recovery.
"Market concern over Europe's debt woes has eased somewhat
but uncertainty remains. With the crisis hardly over, the BOJ
may ease again around spring depending on developments in
Europe, said Yasuo Yamamoto, a senior economist at Mizuho
Research Institute in Tokyo.
"Japan's economy is in relatively good shape so the trigger
for BOJ action will most likely be a renewed yen spike driven by
developments overseas."
The BOJ is widely expected to keep its key policy rate at
zero to 0.1 percent and hold off on further expanding its 55
trillion yen ($713 billion) asset buying scheme.
That means the focus will be on revisions to the BOJ's
economic and price projections, which will likely put them
roughly in line with private-sector forecasts of a slight
economic contraction in the year to March and a moderate rebound
the next year mainly on spending for reconstruction from the
quake.
MORE RISKS
Europe's sovereign debt crisis, the stubbornly strong yen
and slowing overseas growth have taken a heavy toll on an
export-reliant economy barely emerging from the devastation of
the March disaster.
Still, the BOJ is seen sticking to its view that after a
brief lull the economy will resume a moderate recovery with
post-quake spending and firm private consumption offsetting some
of the pain from weak overseas demand.
But it may escalate its warning on heightening risks from
Europe's debt crisis and signal a delay in Japan's recovery
either in its post-meeting statement or at a subsequent news
conference by Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, keeping alive market
expectations of further monetary easing.
The central bank may also warn of looming geopolitical risks
for the economy as heightening tensions in Iran threaten to
boost the cost of crude oil for resource-poor Japan.
In a quarterly review of its long-term projections, the BOJ
is seen cutting its economic forecast for the fiscal year ending
in March to a mild contraction from a 0.3 percent rise.
It may also cut its forecast for next fiscal year from the
2.2 percent projection made in October, more in line with
private-sector forecasts of growth below 2 percent, reflecting
the effects of the global slowdown. Its forecasts of near-zero
consumer inflation will likely be largely unchanged.
The BOJ releases its long-term economic and price forecasts
in a twice-yearly outlook report in April and October, and
reviews them in January and July of each year.
With interest rates virtually at zero, the central bank put
in place in 2010 a pool of funds to buy assets ranging from
government to public debt to pump cash into the economy and
shield it from the pain from a strong yen.
It last boosted the scheme in October last year and has been
standing pat since then, but has expressed its readiness to ease
again if Europe's debt crisis and the market fallout threaten
Japan's recovery prospects. Many market players expect another
expansion in its asset purchases by mid-year.