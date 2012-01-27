* Dec core CPI -0.1 pct yr/yr, matching forecast
* Core CPI falls for 3rd month, core-core CPI also lower
* Deflation prolonged due to weak demand, sluggish wages
* Retail sales down in 2011, but pick in Dec yr/yr
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's core consumer prices
fell for the third consecutive month in the year to December,
and mild deflation is expected to persist this year as energy
prices stabilise and worries about Europe's debt crisis suppress
wage growth and economic activity.
Core consumer prices declined an annual 0.1 percent,
matching the median estimate, and a narrower measure that
excludes both food and energy also fell in a sign that Japan
continues to grapple with a strong yen, which pushes down import
prices and makes exporters reluctant to raise salaries.
Retail sales fell 1.2 pct in 2011, the first fall in two
years, and auto and machinery equipment sales posted record
falls in the series, which dates back to 1980. But sales rose an
annual 2.5 percent in December, the biggest increase in 16
months.
The Bank of Japan and the government concede that the
economy is in a lull, and they could come under increasing
pressure to support it with currency intervention and monetary
policy easing as Europe's debt crisis weighs on external demand.
Europe's downturn could offset the economic benefits of
rebuilding the country's earthquake-damaged northeast coast.
"The stagnation of other developed countries is likely to
push back the timing of Japan beating deflation from the
mid-2010s as originally thought to the late 2010s," said Takeshi
Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.
"The BOJ will need to keep its ultra-easy stance in the
meantime. If risks from the euro-zone debt crisis heighten, it
could move for an additional easing in the near term."
Japan's core consumer price index (CPI) includes oil
products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables
and seafood.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, fell 1.1 percent in the year to December.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, fell 0.4 percent in the year to January. That
compares with the median estimate for a 0.3 percent annual
decline.
HARD TO EXPECT SELF-SUSTAINED RECOVERY SOON
Annual data showed the core CPI slipped 0.3 percent in 2011,
the third straight yearly fall. Japan's consumer inflation has
been around zero or minus for over a decade, except a 1.5
percent rise in 2008 on the back of an increase in energy
prices.
"Overall consumption is relatively firm partly supported by
reconstruction demand. But it is hard to expect to see a
self-sustainable recovery in private spending," said Masamichi
Adachi, senior economist at JPMorgan Securities Japan.
"With uncertainty about the economic outlook and lacklustre
wage growth, consumers are unlikely to boost spending."
Nippon Keidanren, the country's largest business lobby,
cited this week uncertainty about energy, the strong yen and a
manufacturing shift overseas as reasons why pay raises are out
of the question in annual labour union negotiations in the
spring.
Japan's economy will likely show a mild contraction in the
fiscal year ending in March but is expected to rebound next
fiscal year, supported by reconstruction demand after the March
2011 earthquake.
Reconstruction could help narrow the gap between supply and
demand but won't be enough to inflate demand in excess of supply
and bring about an end to deflation, economists say.
Some Bank of Japan board members see a slight delay in
post-quake reconstruction demand, and the global slowdown is
somewhat more acute than previously thought, minutes of the
central bank's Dec. 20-21 meeting showed on Friday.