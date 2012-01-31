* Output rises 4.0 pct in Dec vs forecast 3.0 pct gain
* Firms see output up 2.5 pct in Jan, up 1.2 pct in Feb
* Companies remain worried about euro-zone crisis, strong
yen
* Japan Finmin Azumi warns on renewed yen rise
By Rie Ishiguro and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japanese factory output rose
more than expected in December as companies made up for
disruptions caused by severe flooding in Thailand, but a
sustained recovery is far from assured given renewed yen rises
and slowing global growth.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi issued a fresh warning to markets
against pushing up the yen too much, stressing that Japan was
ready to intervene in the market if yen moves became excessive.
"My stance has not changed. If there's excess volatility and
speculative moves, I'll keep a close watch and take firm action
when necessary," Azumi told a news conference on Tuesday.
The yen's newfound strength, trading at three-month highs
against the dollar, bodes ill for Japanese manufacturers who
have just recovered from two sets of disruptions in output last
year -- once after the devastating earthquake in March and again
after major flooding in Thailand in the summer.
Recovery of supply chains is seen helping factory output in
the near-term but the outlook beyond that is murky as a slowing
global economy, Europe's debt crisis and a strong yen threaten
to crimp overseas demand.
Industrial output rose 4.0 percent in December, more than a
median market forecast for a 3.0 percent gain and rebounding
from a 2.7 percent drop in November, trade ministry data showed
on Tuesday.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect the rebound to
continue, projecting output to rise 2.5 percent in January and
1.2 percent in February. But those modest gains were not enough
to prompt the ministry to upgrade its assessment on output from
the current view that it was moving sideways.
"Exports aren't that strong so output growth will remain
more or less flat for the time being. Output probably won't pick
up until around summer, when exports to the United States and
Asia may start to strengthen again," said Takeshi Minami, chief
economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.
The December rise was led by automakers and makers of
communication equipment many of whom have overcome the impact of
Thai floods by securing electronic parts from elsewhere or
boosting production in Japan, a trade ministry official said.
Thailand is a major production centre for makers of digital
cameras, cars and electronics parts.
MARKETS UNIMPRESSED
In another sign companies are trying to restore production
after the Thai floods disrupted supply chains, a separate survey
showed Japanese manufacturing activity expanded in January at
the fastest pace in five months.
But the upbeat data made little impression on markets due to
the dominant view that the December growth is a mere rebound
rather than an expansion.
The ministry official gave a similar view.
"The chief factor behind the December rise is the recovery
from Thai floods. Looking at companies' comments, they remain
worried about Europe's debt problems and a strong yen," he said.
The twin disasters of last year have hit Japanese automaker
Honda Motor Co harder than its rivals. It is expected
to report a double-digit slide in quarterly operating profit on
Tuesday and forecast a still larger drop for the full year.
Japan's economy will likely contract mildly in the fiscal
year ending in March but is expected to rebound in the following
year as reconstruction of the northeast devastated by last
year's earthquake and tsunami makes headway.
The Bank of Japan eased its policy through an increase in a
pool of funds for buying government and private-setor debts in
October last year but has stood pat since then to save its
limited ammunition in case Europe's debt crisis and the market
fallout threaten Japan's recovery prospects.