* Yen remains stubbornly high vs dollar
* Strong currency threatens Japan economy
* BOJ Yamaguchi: no need to ease now in response to yen
* Fed pledge for low rates undermines efforts to weaken yen
By Stanley White and Leika Kihara
TOKYO/TAKAMATSU, Japan, Feb 2 Japan's
finance and economic ministers piled pressure on the Bank of
Japan on Thursday to consider easing policy further, as the yen
climbs back to levels that led to Tokyo to intervene heavily in
currency markets last year to protect its export-reliant
economy.
BOJ Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said he saw no need
to ease policy right away, but the central bank could face
growing calls to offer more monetary stimulus to help exporters
through any prolonged slump, even though it has limited options
remaining to support the faltering economy.
"Yen buying has strengthened, led by short-term and
speculative moves on the back of expectations for low interest
rates in the U.S. until 2014," Finance Minister Jun Azumi told
lawmakers.
"I would like the BOJ to take account of economic conditions
and various factors in deciding policy, including quantitative
easing."
Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa also called on the
central bank to ensure that real interest rates remain low, as
the Federal Reserve's commitment to keep its nominal benchmark
rate near zero for nearly three more years pushes the dollar
lower against the yen.
Under the BOJ's initial round of quantitative easing, a
technique it pioneered, it flooded the financial system with
cash from 2001 to 2006 by targeting the size of current account
deposits that commercial banks park at the central bank.
Since the U.S. subprime mortgage crisis, economists have
used the term more loosely to describe central bank purchases of
government bonds and other assets to lower interest rates and
expand balance sheets.
The dollar traded around 76.17 yen on Thursday,
having slid to 76.00 the day before. That was not far off a
record low of 75.31 plumbed on Oct. 31, when Japan intervened
heavily to curb the yen's strength.
The BOJ, like the Fed and the Bank of England, has turned to
the broader form of quantitative easing since the subprime
crisis by purchasing Japanese government bonds and some riskier
assets such as exchange-traded funds.
The BOJ says the size of its balance sheet, when compared to
Japan's gross domestic product, shows its policy is
accommodative.
The central bank's detractors argue that traders are not
focusing on the ratio of the BOJ's balance sheet to GDP, and
that the rate of expansion of other central banks' balance
sheets shows the BOJ is not keeping up pace with them in such
areas as easing monetary policy and expanding the balance sheet.
"I don't know what the finance minister meant by calling for
quantitative easing, but policymakers want the BOJ to lower real
interest rates to weaken the yen," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior
fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
"To achieve this, the BOJ should either push nominal rates
lower or make a stronger commitment to low rates for a longer
term, as the Fed did."
RATES ALREADY NEAR ZERO
Japan is unique among major economies because its persistent
deflation means real interest rates are higher than nominal
rates.
This means the BOJ's pledge to keep nominal interest rates
near zero until prices rise around 1 percent does not gain as
much traction in the economy and has less influence over
currency markets.
In the past, the BOJ has been sceptical of a return to its
earlier form of quantitative easing that targeted current
account deposits. Now the central bank focuses on the size of
its asset purchase scheme.
Yamaguchi ruled out any immediate action but stressed that
the central bank is mindful of uncertainties on the outlook,
signalling its readiness to ease again if Japan's recovery
prospects are threatened.
"If recent yen rises are sustained we need to carefully
assess their impact on the economy and prices, but I do not
think there is a need to immediately take policy action in
response to recent yen rises," he told reporters in Takamatsu,
southwestern Japan.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa tried on Thursday to deflect
lawmakers' criticism that he is out of step after the Fed said
it expected exceptionally low rates at least until late 2014 and
adopted a 2 percent inflation target.
It could become more difficult for the BOJ to defend its
monetary policy should the Fed's stance push the dollar lower
versus the yen as the year progresses.
Azumi hinted at solo intervention earlier on Thursday, but
the appeal of this policy response could be diminishing.
Japanese authorities sold a record 9.09 trillion yen on
currency intervention in the month to Nov. 28, when the yen
jumped to a record high, according to finance ministry data.
In August, Japan sold 4.5129 trillion yen in currency
intervention, far exceeding the 2.125 trillion yen it sold on
Sept. 15 last year.
The U.S. Treasury criticised these solo interventions in a
report last year, saying markets were not moving in a disorderly
manner. Other Group of Seven countries take a dim view of solo
intervention, which could make Japan hesitant to use the tactic
this year.
The sheer size of the market for yen also means solo
intervention is unlikely to have a lasting impact, traders and
analysts have said.
Yamaguchi also said Japan must get its fiscal house in
order now in case it loses market confidence in its finances in
the future, warning that failure to do so could trigger a spike
in bond yields and severely hurt the economy.