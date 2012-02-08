* Annual current account surplus fall biggest on record

* Investment income more than offsets trade deficit

* Analysts see no immediate deficit in current account

* High oil prices could trigger deficit in 2015-analyst

By Rie Ishiguro

TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's current account surplus shrank sharply to a 15-year low in 2011, and while foreign investments are covering a declining trade position for now there are growing questions over how long Tokyo will be able to fund its huge public debt domestically.

The current account balance, a broad measure of trade and other flows, logged a surplus of 9.6289 trillion yen ($125 billion) in 2011, down 44 percent from the previous year -- its biggest fall on record.

The decline was heralded by data in January that showed Japan posted its first trade deficit since 1980 last year, after a devastating earthquake last March hurt exports and increased its reliance on fuel imports due to nuclear plant shutdowns.

But Tokyo's massive foreign investments delivered a hefty 14 trillion yen in income in 2011, producing an external surplus equal to about 2 percent of nominal gross domestic product.

"It is hard to consider that Japan will become a deficit country in the current account in the medium term," said Tatsushi Shikano, a senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Japan.

"But there is a risk if the yen sharply appreciates and the nation loses global competitiveness, the timing to become a deficit country may come sooner than expected."

In December, the current account surplus tumbled 75 percent from a year earlier, a 10th straight monthly fall that roughly matched the median market forecast, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

The December surplus stood at 303.5 billion yen ($3.95 billion), against a median forecast for 336.9 billion yen.

NO IMMEDIATE RISK

The income from Japan's huge investments abroad means few see an immediate risk of a current account deficit, but the shifting trade position means some think it could happen later this decade.

A rapidly ageing population, the yen's strength hitting on exports, and rising fuel imports as only three of the country's' 54 nuclear reactors are in operation point to pressures on trade accounts and a diminishing external surplus.

"There could be a current account deficit by 2015 if the oil price keeps rising toward $150 per barrel, with a slightly higher yen level," said Nomura Securities analysts Yujiro Goto and Jens Nordvig in a research report.

"If the ample liquidity provided by major central banks feeds into the commodity market while failing to help boost the global economy, Japan may record a current account deficit in a few years' time."

Were Japan to run a current account deficit, it would have to tap overseas markets to fund its huge public debt, which is already twice the size of its $5 trillion economy .

That could mean an end to years of stable financing sourced almost entirely from home at rates as low as 1 percent for 10-year bonds.

Separate finance ministry data showed Japan suffered a trade deficit of 1.5 trillion yen for the Jan. 1-20 period, the largest-ever deficit for the period, reflecting the slowing global economy and the yen's strength.

"There is no change in the nuclear power situation so imports are likely to remain at high levels. If trade figures do not improve, the current account balance may remain sluggish," a ministry official said.

But the official said the government saw no change in investment income of about 1 trillion yen every month.

"We do not foresee a current account deficit for fiscal 2012/13. We have no forecast for four to five years from now."

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is pushing to double Japan's 5 percent sales tax in two stages by October 2015 to fund the bulging social security costs of a fast-ageing society, warning Tokyo cannot remain indifferent to the debt crisis in Europe.

But passage of the tax hike bills is far from assured with opposition partie s threatening to block legislation in parliament in hopes of forcing a general election.

Japan's sovereign debts are currently rated AA-, or three notches below the highest rating, by the three major global credit rating agencies.