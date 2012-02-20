* Record monthly trade deficit with China
* Weaker demand, seasonal factors behind slump
* Japan Jan overall trade deficit 1.48 trillion yen
* Jan exports fall 9.3 pct yr/yr, imports up 9.8 pct
* Analysts see export recovery later this year
By Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan logged a record trade
deficit with China in January as exports dropped by a fifth,
underscoring concerns about how sharply China is slowing and its
ability to buffer a frail global economy against European
turmoil.
The 20.1 percent annual slump in exports to China, Japan's
main export market, condemned Tokyo to a record monthly trade
deficit, stark evidence of the pain from a firm yen, the global
slowdown and fuel imports to make up for idled nuclear plants.
Japan's shortfall with China was 587.9 billion yen ($7.4
billion), 40 percent of the total trade deficit for January,
Japanese finance ministry data showed.
While the drop in exports was exacerbated by an early Lunar
New Year holiday hitting shipments of steel and other
manufacturing inputs, it was still the fourth straight month the
Japanese exports to China have fallen in annual terms.
"Chinese authorities may already be worrying about weakening
demand," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at SMBC
Nikko Securities, pointing to Saturday's policy easing with a 50
basis point cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio, the amount
of cash banks must hold in reserves.
The move by the Chinese central bank will boost lending
capacity by an estimated 350 billion to 400 billion yuan
($55.6-63.5 billion) in a bid to crank up credit creation.
The Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in late
January this year but in early February last year, pushed down
what was already declining demand in China, with Japanese
exports falling for almost all items, a MOF official said.
Chinese data shows sharp falls in imports from its main
trading partners in January, consistent with the Lunar New Year
distorting regular trade, but it also shows import demand had
been slowing in the final quarter of 2011.
Japan has also been hit by declining demand elsewhere. Its
trade surplus with the European Union shrank to its smallest
ever, at just 689 million yen, as exports dipped 7.7 percent.
And as Asia's exports to Europe slumped due to the economic
turmoil, so did Japan's exports of semiconductors and plastics
to the rest of Asia, the MOF official said.
Japan's total trade deficit for January was 1.475 trillion
yen ($18.59 billion), bigger than the median forecast of 1.468
trillion yen in a Reuters poll and more than 50 percent larger
than the previous record of a 967.9 billion yen deficit in
January 2009, in the wake of the global financial crisis.
The dollar fell some 30 pips to 79.58 yen from a
six-month high hit just before the data as short-term accounts
locked in profits.
The dollar has been gaining strength against the yen since
the Bank of Japan surprised markets last week with a 10 trillion
yen increase in its asset buying programme and by setting an
inflation goal of 1 percent.
SECOND-HALF IMPROVEMENT
Exports slumped 9.3 percent in January from a year earlier,
slightly less than the median market estimate of 9.5 percent but
still the fourth straight month of declines, indicating that the
economy could struggle to recover even as reconstruction
proceeds from last year's earthquake and tsunami.
Imports grew 9.8 percent from a year earlier, exceeding the
median estimate for a 9.5 percent annual rise.
Japan has logged deficits in January for five of the past
seven years, including this year. As seasonal factors influenced
the data, economists expect exports to recover, albeit slowly,
given signs of a pickup in demand from the United States.
"The trade balance is likely to return to surplus in the
latter half of this year as the slowdown in emerging nations'
economies is expected to come to an end around April-June," said
Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research
Institute.
Still, the figures feed into concerns about how much longer
Japan can rely on exports to help offset its huge public debt.
Japan logged its first annual trade deficit in
more than 30 years for 2011 in the aftermath of the March
earthquake, which hurt exports and raised fuel import costs.
"The deficit is unlikely to keep rising going forward given
signs of recovery in overseas demand, such as inventory
adjustment having run its course in the United States," said
Hiroaki Muto, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset
Management.
"However, there is a possibility that Japan will see a
prolonged trade deficit depending on the situation in the Middle
East and crude oil prices."
Japan's economy, the world's third largest, shrank more than
expected in the October-December quarter as flooding in
Thailand, a strong yen and weak demand hurt exports, after
rebounding in the third quarter from an earthquake-triggered
recession.