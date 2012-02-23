* PM Noda praises BOJ on positive market reaction

* Yen remains under pressure after surprise BOJ easing

* BOJ's 9-member board shares strong resolve -Shirakawa

By Rie Ishiguro

TOKYO, Feb 23 An oil-triggered temporary rise in prices would not cause the Bank of Japan to end its monetary easing, its governor said on Thursday, underscoring the bank's resolve to adhere to the policy until sustained consumer inflation of 1 percent is in sight.

"If prices rise due to temporary factors such as oil prices, that wouldn't cause us to end our monetary easing," Shirakawa told a parliamentary committee.

"That's why we have avoided using the terms 'inflation targeting', as it sometimes implies implementing policy automatically."

The BOJ boosted its asset buying scheme by 10 trillion yen ($124.50 billion) on Feb. 14 and set a new 1 percent inflation goal similar to the one adopted by the Federal Reserve. The surprise easing pushed down the yen sharply, helping to defuse intense political pressure on the bank to support the economy.

In an indication of lessening political pressure, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda applauded the BOJ move for producing a positive market reaction and rejected calls for a more rigid inflation goal to be shared between the government and the BOJ.

"Given almost chronic yen strength (before the decision), the latest BOJ decision was received positively including by the market," Noda told the committee.

The yen has stumbled to its lowest against the dollar in more than seven months, offering a respite for policy-makers who worry that a strong currency depresses exports and harms the economy. On Thursday the yen was around 80 yen to the dollar, compared with 77.90 yen just after the BOJ decision.

But concerns persist about how much longer Japan will be mired in deflation, which has weighed on consumption for more than a decade, and this may influence whether the public will accept the government plan to double the sales tax to 10 percent by October 2015.

The government wants to raise the tax to help reduce Japan's public debt, which is twice the size of the $5 trillion economy, and finance the pension system for the ageing population.

Shirakawa stressed that the BOJ is determined to pursue an easy policy until consumer prices turn up as a trend, while calling on the government and private-sector companies to make their own efforts to boost economist growth.

"The BOJ, under the inflation goal of 1 percent, will continue its powerful easing for the time being. This strong resolve is not just mine but it is the will of the nine-member board."