* G20 meeting focused on Europe debt crisis
* Japan has used solo intervention to slow yen gains
* Yen off recent highs, further gains still possible
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he told his Group of 20 counterparts
over the weekend that he is prepared to take firm measures
against excessive currency moves, reiterating his threat to
intervene against any sharp yen gains.
Azumi's comments to reporters after a cabinet meeting showed
he remained on alert for yen strength that could hurt Japanese
exporters and the country's economic recovery, despite the
currency's recent softening to nine-month lows against the
dollar.
Azumi also rejected any suggestions that the G20 had hinted
at a softening at its weekend meeting in its insistence that
currencies adhere to market principles, saying that a mention of
market volatility in the G20 statement did not signal a
significant change in currency policy from previous statements.
Top officials from leading economies told Europe on Sunday
that it must put up extra money to fight its debt crisis if it
wants more help from the rest of the world, piling pressure on
Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger European bailout
fund.
The intense focus on Europe's sovereign debt crisis meant
that Japan's solo currency interventions last year were low on
the agenda at the G20 gathering, which is likely a relief for
policymakers worried about the risk that a strong currency poses
to exports.
"Even in bilateral meetings, I clearly stated that Japan is
prepared to take firm steps against excessive moves," Azumi
said.
"However, this wasn't the type of meeting where we fiercely
debated currency policy."
Volatility in financial markets has declined somewhat but
generally remains high, so policymakers are committed to
reducing downside risks, the G20 said in a statement, avoiding a
more specific mention of exchange rates.
In the previous G20 statement issued in November,
policymakers affirmed a commitment to market-determined exchange
rates.
The dollar fell to 80.04 yen, off a nine-month peak
of 81.61 set on Monday.
Still, the greenback was up more than 5 percent this month
against the Japanese currency, which has been on the ropes since
the Bank of Japan surprised investors by easing monetary policy
on Feb. 14.
Japanese authorities resorted to solo currency intervention
last year after the yen reached a record high versus the dollar,
as they tried to weaken their own currency to protect exporters'
overseas earnings.