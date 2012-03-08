* Q4 GDP change revised upward to -0.2 pct q/q as forecast
* Jan current account swings to record 437.3 bln yen deficit
* Economy on recovery path due to reconstruction demand
By Rie Ishiguro and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, March 8 Japan's economy shrank less
than initially estimated in the fourth quarter as companies
ramped up capital expenditure, but the current account swung to
a record deficit in January as a shift away from nuclear power
pushes up fossil fuel imports.
The revision to GDP showed a 0.2 percent contraction, bang
in line with the median market forecast as companies look to an
increase in demand due to reconstruction of the country's
tsunami-battered northeast coast.
The current account balance also took a hit in January
because Chinese Lunar New Year holiday weighed on exports, but
economists see the result as a one-off and expect annual current
account to remain in surplus for the next few years.
The figures on GDP could be a welcome sign for Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda as he tries to muster support for next
fiscal year's budget and a controversial plan to double the 5
percent sales tax.
"The economy will resume growing in the first quarter as
exports increase and as rebuilding after the earthquake
proceeds. The economic recovery will continue into the new
fiscal year starting from April," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, chief
economist at Shinkin Asset Management Co in Tokyo. "There are a
lot of risk factors, such as a strong yen and Europe's debt
crisis, but these risks have been receding."
On an annualised basis, the economy shrank 0.7 percent, also
in line with forecasts, and less than a preliminary 2.3 percent
annualised contraction, the Cabinet Office data showed on
Thursday.
Capital expenditure, the main driver of the upward
revisions, rose 4.8 percent, slightly less than a 5.0 percent
rise expected by economists, but well ahead of a preliminary
reading of a 1.9 percent rise.
Larger-than-expected gains in industrial production and
bullish output forecasts for the first quarter have raised hopes
that Japan's economy will gather momentum this year.
Japan's current account balance swung to a record deficit of
437.3 billion yen ($5.41 billion)in January, deeper than the
median estimate for a 317.8 billion yen deficit.
Japan logged its first shortfall since January 2009 due to a
gaping trade deficit as exports plunged on holiday-thinned
Chinese demand while higher fuel costs and nuclear plant
shutdowns after last year's earthquake pushed up energy imports.
The yen slipped to trade at 81.26 per dollar as a
current account deficit raises doubts about how long Japan will
be able to fund its large public debt domestically.
Economists say it may be some time before Japan consistently
runs a deficit in its current account given the income generated
on investments overseas.
"The trade balance is likely to stay in deficit this year as
we import more energy to offset the declining use of nuclear
power," said Norio Miyagawa, senior economist at Mizuho
Securities Research & Consulting.
"The current account should swing back to a surplus as we
still have a surplus in the income account. Japan should be able
to finance its debt for the time being. But if it is a question
of what happens five to 10 years from now, we cannot be so
certain."
The Bank of Japan is likely to leave monetary policy
unchanged at its next meeting on March 12-13. The BOJ surprised
markets on Feb. 14 by easing monetary policy with a 10 trillion
yen ($123.86 billion) increase in government bond purchases and
set an inflation goal of 1 percent, signaling more vigorous
efforts to end deflation.