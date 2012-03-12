* Decision expected around 0330-0530 GMT
* Policy rate seen unchanged at 0-0.1 pct
* BOJ likely to hold off easing policy -sources
* BOJ set to extend loan scheme for growth sectors
* Comments from Shirakawa briefing likely after 0715 GMT
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, March 13 The Bank of Japan is
expected to refrain from easing monetary policy further on
Tuesday, while stressing its readiness to act again in coming
months if needed and extending a cheap loan line supporting
growth industries.
There is a slim chance the board may debate loosening policy
for the second month in a row, with some lawmakers calling for
another "big bang" after last month's surprise easing, hoping it
would boost stocks as companies close their books in March.
But the BOJ feels it has done enough for now with the yen
well off record highs, stocks up and euro zone debt jitters
receding, sources familiar with the central bank's thinking say.
For the time being, central bankers hope the loan scheme
extension and reaffirmed easing bias will be enough to defuse
political pressure for more action.
Expectations of additional near-term monetary stimulus have
weighed on the yen, although the dominant market view is for the
central bank to stand pat on monetary policy this month.
"Having just eased last month, it would be hard to justify
moving again. We expect the BOJ to ease again when the U.S.
Federal Reserve boosts monetary stimulus," said Hiroshi
Shiraishi, an economist at BNP Paribas in Tokyo.
The yen may briefly rise and stocks may fall if the BOJ
refrains from easing, disappointing some investors who still see
scope for action. But the move is seen short-lived as long as
the BOJ reassures markets that further easing is on the horizon.
Bond markets are unlikely to react much unless the BOJ
surprises by boosting government bond purchases or extends the
maturity of bonds it buys under the asset-buying scheme.
FED MOVE KEY
The central bank surprised markets last month by boosting
asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($121 billion), double the
usual amount, and responded to politicians' calls for greater
efforts to pull Japan out of deflation by setting a 1 percent
inflation goal.
Even without politicians' nudging, the BOJ now seems more
willing to act more frequently to support a budding recovery and
achieve the price goal, making its actions less predictable.
But with output rising, exports seen improving and Greece
having averted a disorderly default for now, the BOJ is seen
saving up its ammunition for now, while stressing its commitment
to further action if needed.
The BOJ is also seen extending a separate 3.5-trillion-yen
loan scheme to encourage banks to fund prospective growth
industries, created in June 2010 as a long-term effort to boost
the economy's growth potential and beat deflation.
Analysts say the plan has limited policy significance given
its scope, but is another way for the BOJ to demonstrate that it
is doing all it can to invigorate the sluggish economy.
Of that amount, it is likely to extend by about a year a
500-billion-yen credit line for banks that lend against
inventory and receivables as collateral, sources say, as only
one-fifth of that amount has been tapped so far.
Many analysts expect the BOJ to ease policy further in
April, if not this month, by topping up its 65-trillion yen
asset buying and lending scheme.
But achieving the current target is already becoming
difficult. The BOJ needs to buy 20 trillion yen in assets by the
end of this year to meet the new 30 trillion-yen target, no easy
task as some of its auctions already fail to draw enough bids in
a sign it is force-feeding more cash than markets can swallow.
That means the BOJ may need to extend the maturity of bonds
it buys under the programme to three-year and five-year bonds if
it were to boost the scheme again.
Another possibility is that the central bank may raise the
ceiling from current 35 trillion yen on the amount of securities
it accepts as collateral for loans. Credit Suisse believes it
could even do so on Tuesday.
Fed policy remains key to when and how much the BOJ will
next ease. Recent signs of improvement in U.S. job markets have
led economists to scale back expectations of stimulus by the
U.S. central bank, which also holds a policy meeting on Tuesday.