By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, March 13 The Bank of Japan kept
monetary policy on hold on Tuesday, overruling a lone proposal
for more stimulus and disappointing some in markets who thought
the central bank could follow up last month's easing with
another move to amplify its impact.
The central bank instead expanded a loan scheme targeting
growth industries by 2 trillion yen ($24 billion) to 5.5
trillion yen.
Under the plan, it created several new loan arrangements
including one that will tap its dollar reserves for investments
and loans denominated in foreign currencies.
As expected, the BOJ kept its policy rate unchanged at a
range of zero to 0.1 percent and refrained from increasing its
asset purchasing scheme after boosting it by 10 trillion yen
last month.
But the yen ticked up after the decision, while
government bond futures and Tokyo share prices
trimmed gains in a sign that some market players had counted on
another surprise.
"Even though some overseas market players seem to have
expected further easing, the central bank held its fire because
of the rather favourable economic outlook," said Junko Nishioka,
chief Japan economist at RBS.
"That said, the BOJ is basically maintaining its stance of
monetary easing after setting an inflation goal of 1 percent. To
clarify its determination to beat deflation, the BOJ could ease
policy further as early as late April," she said.
Ryuzo Miyao, regarded as one of pessimists on the bank's
board, proposed to increase the asset buying and loan scheme
again by 5 trillion yen to 70 trillion yen, but was outvoted 8
to 1.
Some lawmakers have called for another "big bang" after last
month's surprise easing helped drive the yen away from its
recent highs, giving Japanese exporters some breathing room.
The central bank, however, likely felt it has done enough
for now, with the yen well off record highs, stocks up and euro
zone debt jitters receding.
FED MOVE KEY
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa stressed the central bank's
resolve to do its utmost to beat deflation and warned of
lingering risks to the outlook such as rising crude oil prices,
but offered few clues on when the bank may move next.
"What's important in our policy decisions is whether the
economy is heading towards (desirable price growth)," he told a
news conference, when asked whether the BOJ will continue
boosting monetary stimulus even when the economy is recovering.
Last month, in addition to expanding its asset buying scheme
by double the usual amount, the central bank responded to
politicians' calls for greater efforts to pull Japan out of
deflation by setting a 1 percent inflation goal.
Even without politicians' nudging, the BOJ now seems more
willing to act more frequently to support a budding recovery and
achieve the price goal, making its actions less predictable.
But with output rising, exports seen improving and Greece
having averted a disorderly debt default for now, the BOJ likely
decided to save its scant remaining ammunition.
The BOJ expanded a separate 3.5-trillion-yen loan scheme to
encourage banks to fund prospective growth industries, created
in June 2010 as a long-term effort to boost the economy's growth
potential, and extended its deadline by two years to March 2014.
Of the increase, one trillion yen will be set aside for a
new credit line using the BOJ's dollar reserves to encourage
investment and loans denominated in foreign currencies.
Analysts say the plan has limited policy significance given
its scope, but is another way for the BOJ to demonstrate that it
is doing all it can to invigorate the sluggish economy.
The BOJ is expected to stick to boosting the asset buying
and lending programme when it next eases policy. But achieving
the current target is already becoming difficult.
The BOJ needs to buy 20 trillion yen in assets by the end of
this year to meet the new 30 trillion-yen target, but that is no
easy task as some of its auctions already fail to draw enough
bids in a sign it is force-feeding more cash than markets can
swallow.
That means it may need to extend the maturity of bonds it
buys under the programme to three-year and five-year bonds if it
were to expand the scheme again.
Federal Reserve policy remains key to when and how much the
BOJ will ease next. Recent signs of improvement in U.S. job
markets have led economists to scale back expectations of more
stimulus from the U.S. central bank, which also holds a policy
meeting on Tuesday.