By Stanley White and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Aug 13 Japan's economy expanded just 0.3
percent in April-June, half the pace expected, raising doubts
about the strength of the recovery as a rebound in consumer
spending loses momentum and Europe's debt crisis weighs on
worldwide demand.
The cabinet figures on Monday provide fresh evidence of a
global slowdown as growth in the United States, Europe and China
flounders, raising expectations in financial markets that
policymakers will take action to lift the world economy.
Economists had expected Japan's growth to pull back to 0.6
percent after a strong expansion of 1.3 percent in the first
quarter when government subsidies on low-emission cars drove
private consumption up at its fastest pace in three years.
But private consumption was weaker than expected and
exports, traditionally the driver of Japan's economic growth,
shaved 0.1 percentage point off of the quarter's gross domestic
product.
"As domestic demand is losing momentum and exports will
likely weaken further due to Europe's debt trouble, there is a
possibility that Japan will go back into an economic lull in
July-September," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji
Yasuda Life Insurance in Tokyo.
Policymakers expect reconstruction spending after last
year's earthquake and tsunami to support economic activity until
early next year.
But global headwinds and the yen's strength are raising
increasing worries among policymakers and companies about the
prospects for already weakening exports.
Just last week, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa
warned the fallout from Europe's debt crisis was broadening and
may delay a pickup in key markets for Japanese goods like the
United States and China.
Analysts have slashed their forecasts for Japan's factory
output, which is closely tied to the country's exports, as the
slowdown in the global economy becomes more pronounced.
"Europe's sovereign debt crisis remains a major risk to
Japan and the global economy," said Tatsushi Shikano, senior
economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo.
"The Bank of Japan will likely take a wait-and-see stance
but it could act again next month if financial turmoil and
further monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve prompt a
spike in the yen, threatening Japanese exporters' earnings and
the economy's recovery prospects," Shikano said.
SLOWDOWN EYED
Despite the slowdown, April-June growth of 0.3 percent is
close to Japan's average quarterly growth over the last decade
of 0.24 percent, suggesting a pull back to its long-term trend.
Indeed, Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said Japan's
economy was growing at a healthy pace. The slowdown was largely
a reaction to unusually strong growth in the previous quarter,
he said.
"Japan's economy continues in an uptrend led by domestic
demand," Furukawa told a news conference, although he added that
the government would consider a supplementary budget to support
the economy "if necessary".
On an annualised basis, the world's third-largest economy
grew 1.4 percent in the April-June quarter, less that the median
2.5 percent forecast and slightly below the 1.5 percent
annualised pace of the United States. The U.S. economy had
expanded at a 2.0 percent pace in the January-March quarter.
China's economy grew in the second quarter 7.6 percent from
a year earlier, down from 8.1 percent in the first quarter. The
euro zone is expected to report on Tuesday that the bloc's
economy shrank 0.2 percent in April-to-June compared with the
previous quarter.
Growth in Japan's private consumption, which makes up about
60 percent of the economy, slowed to just 0.1 p ercent from 1.2
percent in the previous quarter.
The sharp slowdown, well short of a median estimate of 0.3
percent, cast doubt on whether consumption will sustain its
momentum once the boost from stimulus measures fades. Subsidies
on low-emission cars are set to run out in August.
Worries over the economic outlook are already taking a toll
on consumer confidence, which worsened in July from June.
It could take a further blow after parliament last week
approved plans to double Japan's 5-percent consumption tax by
2015. Critics argue the higher tax will dampen domestic
consumption, which contributed 0.4 percentage point to GDP in
the latest figures.
At the BOJ, a growing number of officials had increasing
doubts about the strength of Japan's recovery even before
Monday's GDP figures due to the global fallout to the euro area
debt crisis.
"Europe's sovereign debt woes are already having a huge
impact on the global economy," Shirakawa told a news conference
last week after the central bank left monetary policy unchanged.
"If the situation worsens further, it could trigger market
turmoil or further cool global growth," he said in a signal of
the central bank readiness to further ease policy if economic
conditions deteriorate.
Several exporters, including electronics giant Sony Corp
and carmaker Nissan Motor Corp, say the yen's
strength is hitting the bottom line.
Nissan said the yen cut 25.7 billion yen ($328 million) off
its quarterly operating profit of 120.7 billion yen.
The currency has become a safe haven from the debt woes of
Europe and the United States. It closed out the April-June
quarter at 79.77 per dollar versus 82.79 in the previous quarter
and was trading on Monday around 78.27.