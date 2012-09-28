* Aug industrial output -1.3 pct vs forecast -0.5 pct

* Firms see output -2.9 pct in Sept, steady in Oct

* Manufacturing PMI shows fourth month of contraction

* Consumer prices down, far from BOJ's 1 pct inflation goal

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's industrial output fell more than expected in August in another sign the world's third-largest economy was stalling, held back by a strong yen, confidence-sapping euro zone debt crisis and a slowdown in its top export market China.

Industrial output fell 1.3 percent in August against a 0.5 percent drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll, marking a second consecutive drop after a 1.0 percent decline in July, government data showed on Friday.

In a sign of more pain to come, manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry predicted output to fall 2.9 percent in September and merely stabilise in October.

Commenting on the data, the ministry cut its assessment to say industrial production was now in a weakening trend. Previously it said output had stabilised.

The Bank of Japan eased policy again last week by boosting bond purchases and warned economic recovery predicted for the latter part of this year could get pushed back by six months.

Earlier this week, one of the central bank's policymakers told Reuters the BOJ was ready to act again if there was a risk that the economy would underperform despite this month's stimulus.

The purchasing managers index for September showed manufacturing activity has contracted for four straight months, suggesting that industrial production could fall in the third quarter.

"The data shows that factory output has been weakening since the second quarter of this year. We don't expect output to pick up for the rest of this year," said Kyohei Morita, Chief Japan Economist at Barclays Capital.

"I don't think this data alone will nudge the Bank of Japan into easing monetary policy again. But depending on how it assesses the economy at its twice-yearly outlook report and how prices move, it may act again by the end of this year."

The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 48.0 in September from 47.7 in August, in a tentative sign that weak overseas demand may have stabilised. Still, the data showed that activity has contracted for four straight months.

Highlighting persistent deflation which has plagued Japan much of the past decade, the core consumer price index fell 0.3 percent in the year to August, more than expected, separate data showed. Overall consumer prices fell 0.4 percent.

The drop in the core index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, compared with a 0.2 percent fall expected by economists.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell an annual 0.5 percent in August, data from the internal affairs ministry showed.

Faced with pressure for bolder action, the BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target in February and boosted asset purchases so far three times this year, each time adding 10 trillion yen ($128.6 billion) to its monetary stimulus.

But with the end of deflation still not in sight the central bank remains under pressure to keep pumping funds into the economy.

Japan's economic growth slowed to 0.2 percent in April-June, with exports struggling and private spending losing momentum, and analysts project growth could stall for the rest of 2012.