* Aug industrial output -1.3 pct vs forecast -0.5 pct
* Firms see output -2.9 pct in Sept, steady in Oct
* Manufacturing PMI shows fourth month of contraction
* Consumer prices down, far from BOJ's 1 pct inflation goal
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's industrial output fell to
a 15-month low in August, hit by sagging sales in its top export
market China and confidence-sapping euro zone crisis, fuelling
concerns that the world's third-largest economy could slip into
recession later this year.
Japan has so far outperformed most of its peers in the Group
of Seven helped by rebuilding from last year's earthquake and
tsunami, but with that effect fading domestic demand is no
longer strong enough to make up for falling exports.
Industrial output fell 1.3 percent in August dragged down by
cuts in production of electronics parts and cars. The fall was
deeper than a 0.5 percent drop expected by economists, marking a
second consecutive decline after a 1.0 percent drop in July,
government data showed.
"The slowdown in exports is greater than previously thought.
On top of that, anti-Japan demonstrations and boycott of
Japanese goods in China will have an impact on corporate output
plans," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life
Insurance.
"There is a chance that our economic growth forecast for
Japan will be downgraded. And the possibility has certainly
increased for Japan to enter a recession," he added.
In a sign of more pain to come, manufacturers surveyed by
the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry predicted output to
fall 2.9 percent in September and merely stabilise in October.
That would spell a second straight quarter of declines raising
the likelihood that the economy as a whole could contract in the
July-September quarter.
Commenting on the data, the ministry said the level of
output was the lowest since May 2011 and cut its assessment to
say industrial production was now in a weakening trend.
Previously it said output had stabilised.
The Bank of Japan eased policy last week by boosting bond
purchases and warned economic recovery predicted for the latter
part of this year could get pushed back by six months.
One of the BOJ's policymakers told Reuters this week the
central bank was ready to act again if a risk arose that the
economy would underperform despite this month's stimulus.
The purchasing managers index for September showed
manufacturing activity had shrunk for four straight months,
suggesting that industrial output could fall in July-September.
DEFLATION
The Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 48.0 in September
from 47.7 in August, in a tentative sign that weak overseas
demand may have stabilised. Still, the data showed that activity
has contracted for four straight months.
Highlighting persistent deflation which has plagued Japan
much of the past decade, the core consumer price index fell 0.3
percent in the year to August, more than expected, separate data
showed. Overall consumer prices fell 0.4 percent.
The drop in the core index, which includes oil products but
excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood,
compared with a 0.2 percent fall expected by economists.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, fell an annual 0.5 percent in August, data from
the internal affairs ministry showed.
Faced with pressure for bolder action, the BOJ set a 1
percent inflation target in February and boosted asset purchases
so far three times this year, each time adding 10 trillion yen
($128.6 billion) to its monetary stimulus.
But with the end of deflation still not in sight the BOJ
remains under pressure to keep pumping funds into the economy.
Japan's growth slowed to 0.2 percent in April-June from 1.3
percent in January-March and analysts expect it could stall for
the rest of 2012 as stimulus-driven spending on such items as
subsidised low-emission cars fades, reconstruction-related
demand wanes and exports struggle.