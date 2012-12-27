* JGB yields rising in anticipation of new govt's policies
* LDP returns to power with promises of big fiscal spending
* PM Abe adviser wants to curb BOJ's independence
* Stimulus package, next FY budget immediate policy hurdles
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Dec 27 Japan's new finance minister on
Thursday sought to quell concern about the country's weak
finances, saying the government will not rely solely on debt to
fund economic stimulus and will try to limit new debt issuance
next fiscal year.
The government will compile spending requests for a stimulus
package on Jan. 7 and finalise the proposal shortly thereafter
as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tries to quickly enact his agenda
of increased public works spending to boost the economy.
The Bank of Japan's independence should be limited to ensure
it buys enough government debt to spur inflation, an adviser to
Abe told Reuters in an interview, echoing Abe's repeated calls
for "unlimited" monetary easing to end almost 15 years of
deflation.
Abe, sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday, led his
Liberal Democratic Party to a landslide election victory this
month with pledges to spend more and to get the central bank to
purchase more debt, but this has fuelled worries the new
government will delay reducing public debt.
"We will curb government bond issuance as much as possible
to ensure confidence in JGBs," Finance Minister Taro Aso told
reporters, referring to the budget for the next fiscal year
beginning in April.
"We need to make public finances sustainable in the medium
to long term."
Japan's previous government limited new bond issuance each
fiscal year to 44 trillion yen ($514 billion) as a first step to
prevent Japan's debt burden, the worst among major economies,
from worsening further.
The new premier instructed the finance ministry to draft
economic stimulus measures without worrying about adhering to
this cap, Aso told reporters in a post-midnight news conference
after the government was installed.
The government has not decided the size of the stimulus
package, but Abe has repeatedly said he wants "big" spending to
help narrow the output gap and ease deflation.
The government could tap reserves and frontload some public
works spending in rural areas to limit new debt needed to fund a
stimulus package.
It may be necessary to spend around 10 trillion yen, but the
government needs to collect spending requests before it can
decide, said Kozo Yamamoto, an LDP lawmaker who is working with
other politicians to compile the party's stimulus package.
FISCAL SPENDING, MONETARY EASING, INVESTMENT
Abe's grand plan to boost the economy and end deflation is
to combine fiscal spending and monetary easing with steps to
encourage private-sector investment.
The BOJ should buy more long-dated government bonds and a
wider variety of risk asset types, including foreign bonds, to
achieve 2 to 3 percent inflation, said Koichi Hamada, a special
economic adviser to Abe.
The government should revise the BOJ Law that guarantees the
central bank's independence, to make it more accountable to the
government, said Hamada, professor emeritus of economics at Yale
University.
The Nikkei 225 stock average hit a 21-month high on
Thursday and the yen hit a two-year low on expectations
that the LDP's business-friendly stance and desire to weaken the
yen would shake the world's third-largest economy out of its
protracted funk.
"I believe expectations are high. We will work hard so that
expectations will not remain just expectations, and that market
expectations are realised," Economics Minister Akira Amari told
reporters.
Yields on JGBs have also been rising, with the benchmark
10-year yield reaching the highest in more than
two months. Should gains in yields continue, that could
contribute to unease about Abe's fiscal policy.
Japan's public debt burden, more than twice the size of its
$5 trillion economy, piled up during the LDP's more than half a
century of almost unbroken rule in Japan.
Now that the LDP is back in power after three years in
opposition, investors are looking for signs of how far the LDP
will increase spending.
Japan's economy is in a mild recession due to a big slump in
exports but is likely to escape next year, economists say.
Crafting bills for fiscal spending to ensure economic
recovery is likely to take priority over revising the law to
limit the BOJ's independence, but other political parties are
also interested in changing the BOJ's mandate.
A small party called Your Party submitted on Thursday a bill
to make the BOJ responsible for achieving stable employment and
allow it to buy foreign debt, which could draw more attention in
the regular session of parliament next year.