* Economic data, opinion polls back Abe
* Abe under pressure to achieve quick results
* Data to keep BOJ under pressure for more stimulus
* Fin min Aso meets BOJ governor in 'courtesy call'
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Dec 28 Poor Japanese manufacturing data
on Friday gave new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe more ammunition to
push for big spending and easy money to salvage the world's
third largest economy from decades of deflation and its fourth
recession since 2000.
Japanese voters and the financial markets have welcomed the
Abe government's aggressive stance on pumping cash into the
economy, pushing the benchmark Nikkei share average on
Friday to its highest level since the March 2011 tsunami,
despite the worse than expected drop in factory output.
Opinion polls published by major newspapers on Friday showed
half to two-thirds of the public supported Abe's conservative
government, with the stagnant economy the top priority.
Top officials of the new government, sworn in just two days
ago after a landslide election victory, say Abe's administration
is under pressure to achieve quick results.
"(Public support) will drop if speculation mounts that we
are unable to deliver," Akira Amari, the minister in charge of
reviving the economy, told a news conference after a Friday
morning cabinet meeting.
But many economists warn Abe's emphasis on stimulus, rather
than underlying structural reforms to boost competitiveness, may
have only short-term effects and could worsen bloated public
debt, the worst among the industrial nations.
PRESSURE TO PERFORM
The government is keeping up pressure on the Bank of Japan
(BOJ) to step up its monetary stimulus, even after it loosened
policy in December for the third time in four months.
Finance Minister Taro Aso said he was paid a courtesy visit
by BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa on Friday in which the two
agreed to hold talks on issues including coordinating policy.
Abe has threatened to change the law which guarantees the
central bank's independence if it does not pursue more
aggressive easing.
Potentially adding more pressure on the BOJ was Japanese
factory output data on Friday that fell a steeper than expected
1.7 percent in November, more than triple the median market
forecast for a 0.5 percent drop. That followed a 1.6 percent
gain in October, the first rise in four months.
Japanese manufacturing activity also put in a bleak
performance in Friday's Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for December, which declined at
its fastest pace in more than three years.
Japan's economy has slipped into a mild recession, hurt by
weak global demand and slumping sales to China after a
diplomatic row over disputed isles.
Analysts expect growth to pick up early next year, although
any recovery will likely be slow and modest.
The industrial output data from the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry included a survey showing that manufacturers
expect output to rise 6.7 percent in December and increase 2.4
percent in January.
PRETEXT TO PUSH STIMULUS
"Today's data confirmed that the economy remained on a
downward trend and this could be a reason for the government to
adopt an expansionary fiscal policy," said Takeshi Minami, chief
economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.
"But if you look at data closely, there are also signs the
economy will probably be bottoming out, so the data could simply
offer the government a pretext to use its stimulus plan to
support the recovery."
Under pressure from Abe, the central bank has also signalled
it may set a higher inflation target at its Jan. 21-22 meeting
than the current 1 percent goal, although market participants
doubt it will have the means to achieve it.
Separate data released on Friday showed Japan's core
consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food prices, edged
down 0.1 percent in November from a year earlier, in line with
the median market forecast.
The markets have been focusing on the prospects for further
monetary easing and its impact on the yen, which has backed off
from its long-running strength against the dollar and slipped to
its weakest in more than two years. The yen dropped to
86.64 to the dollar on Friday, its lowest since August 2010.
This has helped to fuel a rally in the shares of Japanese
exporters, which were hurt by the yen's strength. The Nikkei
benchmark has risen more than 20 percent since mid-November and
is on track for its best year since 2005.
Bond yields have also perked up after being depressed, with
the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond
yield capped at 0.8 percent since the start of the quarter.