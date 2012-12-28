* Economic data, opinion polls back Abe
* Abe under pressure to achieve quick results
* Data to keep BOJ under pressure for more stimulus
* Fin min Aso meets BOJ governor in 'courtesy call'
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Dec 28 Poor Japanese manufacturing data
on Friday gave new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe more ammunition to
push for big spending and easy money to salvage the world's
third-largest economy from decades of deflation and its fourth
recession since 2000.
Japanese voters and the financial markets have welcomed the
Abe government's aggressive stance on pumping cash into the
economy, pushing the benchmark Nikkei share average on
Friday to its highest level since the March 2011 tsunami,
despite the worse-than-expected drop in factory output.
Opinion polls published by major newspapers on Friday showed
half to two-thirds of the public supported Abe's conservative
government, with the stagnant economy the top priority.
Top officials of the new government, sworn in just two days
ago after a landslide election victory, say Abe's administration
is under pressure to achieve quick results.
"(Public support) will drop if speculation mounts that we
are unable to deliver," Akira Amari, the minister in charge of
reviving the economy, told a news conference after a Friday
morning cabinet meeting.
But many economists warn that Abe's emphasis on stimulus,
rather than structural reforms to boost competitiveness, may
have only short-term effects and could worsen Japan's bloated
public debt, the worst among the industrial nations.
PRESSURE TO PERFORM
The government is keeping up pressure on the Bank of Japan
(BOJ) to step up its monetary stimulus, even after it loosened
policy in December for the third time in four months.
Abe has threatened to change the law which guarantees the
central bank's independence if it does not pursue more
aggressive easing and has called for a doubling of its inflation
target to 2 percent.
Finance Minister Taro Aso said he was paid a courtesy visit
by BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa on Friday in which the two
agreed to hold talks on issues including coordinating policy.
Aso later told reporters the government wanted to firm up by
next month, before the central bank's next policy meeting, its
position on a joint policy accord it aims to forge with the BOJ
on how they will tackle Japan's entrenched deflation.
The government has not yet tipped its hand on what specifics
might be in the accord but the BOJ has already signalled it may
set a higher inflation target at its Jan. 21-22 meeting, even
while market participants express doubt that it has the means to
achieve it.
Aso also warned that the government stood ready to intervene
in the currency markets against sharp speculator-driven moves
that would hurt the economy, although Abe's monetary easing
campaign has in recent weeks eased some of the persistent yen
strength that has battered Japan's exporters.
"If excessive rises or falls in the yen due to speculation
cause trouble for a lot of people, intervention would be a
powerful tool, so there's no reason why we would not use it,"
Aso said.
Asked whether Japan's efforts to ease monetary policy and
weaken the yen may lead to competitive currency devaluations, he
added: "It's wrong to say Japan is intervening unreasonably."
Weak factory output data on Friday, which fell a steeper
than expected 1.7 percent in November, more than triple the
median market forecast for a 0.5 percent drop, should bolster
Abe's hand in urging more easing.
Japanese manufacturing activity also put in a bleak
performance in Friday's Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for December, which declined at
its fastest pace in more than three years.
PRETEXT TO PUSH STIMULUS
Japan's economy has slipped into a mild recession, hurt by
weak global demand and slumping sales to China after a
diplomatic row over disputed isles.
Analysts expect growth to pick up early next year, although
any recovery will likely be slow and modest.
The industrial output data from the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry included a survey showing that manufacturers
expect output to rise 6.7 percent in December and increase 2.4
percent in January.
"Today's data confirmed that the economy remained on a
downward trend and this could be a reason for the government to
adopt an expansionary fiscal policy," said Takeshi Minami, chief
economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.
"But if you look at data closely, there are also signs the
economy will probably be bottoming out, so the data could simply
offer the government a pretext to use its stimulus plan to
support the recovery."
Separate data released on Friday showed Japan's core
consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food prices, edged
down 0.1 percent in November from a year earlier, in line with
the median market forecast.
The markets have focused on the prospects for more monetary
easing and the impact on the yen, which slipped on Friday
to its weakest in more than two years, at 86.64 to the dollar.
This has helped to fuel a rally in the shares of Japanese
exporters, which were hurt by the yen's strength. The Nikkei
benchmark has risen more than 20 percent since mid-November and
ended 2012 with its best annual performance in seven years.