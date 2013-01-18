* BOJ to consider options beyond more asset buying-sources
* No consensus yet on whether to try new steps next week
* Joint statement to set 2 pct inflation target, no deadline
* Abe's economic adviser keeps up pressure on BOJ
By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japan's government and central
bank have agreed to set 2 percent inflation as a new target next
week, when the Bank of Japan will also consider making an
open-ended commitment to buy assets until the target is in
sight, sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking told Reuters.
The central bank will also discuss at its policy review on
Monday and Tuesday, scrapping interest it pays on banks'
reserves, a move that will nudge money market rates to zero,
according to the sources.
Faced with relentless pressure from Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe to do more to pull Japan out of deflation, the BOJ is
expected to double its inflation target and ease policy again at
a two-day policy review that ends on Tuesday.
While the most likely option would be for the BOJ to top up
its long-standing asset buying programme, central bankers will
likely debate other measures such as open-ended asset purchases,
to live up to market expectations for bolder monetary stimulus.
Any new initiatives would surprise investors, possibly
putting the yen under more selling pressure and further boosting
Japanese stocks, which have hit their highest levels in nearly
three years on hopes of bolder policy measures.
The BOJ and the government are finalising a joint statement
they plan to issue on Tuesday, which would include 2 percent
inflation as the bank's policy goal, deputy economics minister
Yasutoshi Nishimura told Reuters.
"Governor (Masaaki) Shirakawa has been saying that 1 percent
inflation would be in sight before long but we have not reached
that stage yet," Nishimura said.
"If we share 2 percent inflation as a common objective, we
expect the BOJ to do something very aggressive."
The statement will not set a specific deadline for achieving
the target and leave the central bank freedom to decide on what
steps to take to achieve it, Nishimura said.
But the government will examine how much progress the BOJ is
making on achieving the target through its top economic panel,
which the central bank governor attends regularly, a sign that
pressure for bold monetary stimulus will persist.
MORE UNCONVENTIONAL STEPS
Abe, who led his Liberal Democratic Party to a landslide
victory in a Dec. 16 election with promises of aggressive budget
and monetary stimulus, has suggested adding job creation to the
BOJ's policy goals and making 2 percent inflation a medium-term
goal that should be achieved in two to three years.
Both are problematic for central bankers, who argue that
monetary policy alone cannot achieve those goals and are wary of
committing to binding targets and deadlines.
Koichi Hamada, Abe's economic adviser and a vocal critic of
the BOJ, kept up the pressure, saying the central bank should
not set a deadline in expanding monetary stimulus as long as
Japan remains in deflation.
Aware that investors have already priced in the new
inflation target and another expected increase of 10 trillion
yen ($112 billion) in the BOJ's asset buying and lending scheme
- since October 2010 its main policy tool - central bankers are
discussing other unconventional steps to maximise market impact,
sources told Reuters.
One option would be to replace incremental increases in the
asset programme with a U.S. Federal Reserve-style open-ended
pledge to continue buying assets until the inflation goal is
within reach, without setting a deadline for completing the
purchases, the sources said.
Another idea would be to pledge to maintain the balance of
the programme even beyond its end-2013 deadline, they said.
The BOJ will also consider scrapping the 0.1 percent
interest paid on financial institutions' reserves held with the
central bank, according to the sources, who spoke on condition
of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. That rate has
effectively served as a floor to money market rates and kept
them from falling to zero.
Such a proposal from BOJ board member Koji Ishida was voted
down by 8-1 at the December meeting, but another board member,
Sayuri Shirai, said in a recent speech that the idea was worth
considering as a way to further push down interest rates and
help further weaken the yen.
The new government's push for more public spending - it
approved 10 trillion yen in extra spending last week - and
aggressive easing has helped reverse the yen's gains, setting
off stock market rally led by exporters and construction firms.
But many economists warn the stimulus may give the sluggish
economy only a temporary jolt at best if Abe's government fails
to follow through with politically more difficult economic
reforms needed to lift Japan's long-term growth potential.
They also warn the push to reflate the economy long-trapped
in sub-par growth could backfire if the new government's
medium-term fiscal plan due in mid-2013 fails to convince
markets that it can get Japan's ballooning debt back under
control.
The yen's recent declines, driven by expectations of
aggressive monetary easing, have drawn complaints from countries
like Russia and Germany, worried about a destabilising currency
devaluation.
Shirakawa met with Finance Minister Taro Aso and Economics
Minister Akira Amari on Friday to narrow their differences over
the statement they aim to issue next week. The ministers are due
to fine-tune the statement with Abe once he returns from a trip
to Southeast Asia, according to a government source.
As politicians continue to pile pressure on the BOJ, IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned against excessive
government meddling in monetary policy.
"Monetary policy with a different inflation target is in and
of itself certainly a good and interesting project if associated
with clear independence of the central bank," she said.